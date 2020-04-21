Carroll College coach Troy Purcell knows this offseason will be different than most.
The COVID-19 pandemic has canceled all NCAA and NAIA spring sports activities.
So, like other programs around the country, he is having to get creative when it comes to approaching spring football.
“We are having both individual and team meetings (through Zoom),” Purcell said. “It’s the only way we can do it. It’s really more of an instructional approach, rather than a hands-on approach.”
At this point, he said it’s really too early to see if the players have benefited from their new form of communication, but he is staying positive.
“I think your good students are picking it up,” Purcell said. “You watch them on Zoom and they are writing good notes, while your lower GPA kids are off looking at the butterflies. It’s just a lot of sitting in front of a computer all day.”
The Saints are coming off their first winning season in four years, finishing with a 6-4 record, but they will see some new changes this season.
Not only did Carroll graduate a handful of key defensive players such as Isazah King, Cole Greff and Chase Bowen, but it also added some new coaches.
Purcell hired Wesley Nurse as his new defensive coordinator after Pat Haynes left to take a job at NCAA Division III Knox College. No more than two weeks later, Purcell added Ryan Springer to take over coaching the offensive line for Alex Kastens, who will join former coach Mike Van Diest at NCAA Division II University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota.
“(These meetings) are important because, when we can meet, at least the terminology and knowing how we call plays will be there,” Purcell said.
Helena High School alum Zach Spiroff is experiencing his first spring college football season.
He joined the Saints as a true freshman defensive back last year and said that, although it’s tough, he thinks it has gone better than he expected it to.
“Everyone is adjusting to a new normal,” Spiroff said. “We have been able to go over all of our new installs and defense we have with Coach Nurse.”
Spiroff said he has never actually met Nurse due to the cancellation of all in-person football activities, but they have been in constant communication through texts, phone calls and Zoom meetings.
“It’s been pretty informal, just getting to know each other,” Spiroff said. “We are putting in our base stuff right now. Football is football anywhere you go. You are going to have your cover zero, cover one, cover two, and all of that. The hard part of transitioning over to a new coordinator is the terminology.”
Not only does Purcell worry about his players learning the program’s new terminology, but he is also concerned about them keeping up with their school work and keeping their GPAs at the program’s standard.
“We need to make sure everyone is eligible,” Purcell said. “We lost our study hall time and more time to interact with the players who need a little more guidance.”
Purcell has not spent a spring away from the football field since he got into coaching.
He approaches the month-long training as an opportunity for younger players to develop beyond just the practices of fall camp.
“I know guys like (running back Matthew) Burgess can play, and I know guys like (linebacker Nate) McGree can play,” Purcell said. “(Spring football) gives all the younger guys a chance to understand what we are doing on both the offense and defensive side of the ball.”
COVID-19 has affected spring sports for colleges all over the country.
But with all the changes Purcell has had to make, there is one thing that comes out of it.
“It goes back to say a lot about your character,” Purcell said. “We will really find out who has actually done the work and who has been sitting on the couch.”
