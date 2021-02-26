HELENA — The Carroll volleyball team improved to 6-3 on the season with a three sets to one victory over Montana Tech on Friday night inside the PE Center.
“I think our girls really came together tonight and played with purpose, played with intention,” Saints head coach Moe Boyle said. “I don’t think we hit that terrible lull that we’ve been hitting. A lot of the plays that happened we’ve been working on and it’s always fun to watch that come to fruition.”
Tied at one set apiece after the Orediggers held off a Saints run in the second set, Carroll jumped out to a 6-0 advantage in the third. The Saints rode that to a 25-14 set win and battled back in the fourth set to clinch the program’s first win over Tech since the 2017 season, a span of six matches.
“I think we were just fired up and ready to go,” junior Taelyr Krantz said. “We knew they were hanging with us and we were done with it. Credit to a couple players, Katherine McEuen, Ali Williams, both Lexi [Mikkelsen] and Lexie [Gleasman], they were stepping up and putting the ball away.”
Down 13-11 in the fourth set, Carroll went on a 6-2 run to seize control and ultimately take the deciding set 25-21 to put the match away.
The Orediggers, who battled with Carroll in three of the four sets on Friday, fall to 4-5 on the season and remain winless on the road.
Redshirt freshman Madde Boles logged eight kills for the Saints and hit .353 in the win. She also was credited with two solo blocks and three block assists as Carroll racked up nine team blocks. Krantz and Lexi Mikkelsen paced the Saints with 20 and 12 kills, respectively.
“I think that Katherine McEuen and Ali Williams did a great job setting up the block on the outside hitter and our middles closed tremendously well, and when they didn’t, our defense did a nice job picking the ball up,” Boyle said. “It really was an all-around effort.”
Williams racked up 49 of Carroll’s 51 assists on Friday to go along with her 10 digs. Overall, four Saints logged double digit digs. Freshman Julia Carr notched a team-high 17 and Madi Quick, as well as Mara Lynch each chipped in 16 digs.
“Our defense was all over the ball, all three of them, they weren’t letting balls drop,” Krantz said. “Really a credit to everybody, everybody did one more thing right and we just made it really difficult for them to get a ball down.”
Carroll hit .261 as a team, including .350 and .444 in the first and third set, respectively.
Tech rotated a lot of bodies on Friday as 14 different players saw the court for the Orediggers compared to Carroll’s 10. Senior Karina Mickelson paced Tech with 15 kills, and sophomore Taylor Henley chipped in 13 while hitting .462.
Freshman Sarah Hopcroft and senior Kamaile Moody each found themselves with double digit assists on Friday, while the latter also added 13 digs. Sophomore Hannah Oggerino and Moody, as well as two other Tech players broke into double digits in the digs column as the Orediggers totaled 72 to Carroll’s 83.
The Saints’ win comes on the heels of back-to-back losses suffered at the hands of Rocky Mountain College last week. Those defeats interrupted a five-game win streak for Carroll, but Friday’s victory put the Saints back on the right side of the ledger.
“They’ve been itching to play again, so it’s nice to get another “W” and we gotta come back on a short turnaround and do it again tomorrow,” Boyle said.
Carroll and Tech will play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. inside the PE Center.
