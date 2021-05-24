WHITEFISH — Carroll College won the Frontier Conference's Bandy Memorial all-sports trophy, conference commissioner Kent Paulson announced on Monday.
This is Carroll's 15th Bandy award, the most by any school.
For the 2020-21 season, the Saints finished first with 136 points, followed by Rocky Mountain College at 115 and Montana Tech 79.
The Bandy award is presented each year to the conference school that has accumulated the most points based on its regular-season league finish in football, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, women's volleyball, men's and women's golf and men's and women's outdoor track.
Carroll claimed conference titles in women's cross country, women's basketball, men's and women's outdoor track and a co-championship in football.
Rocky won the men's cross country and women's golf titles.
The all-sports trophy is named in honor of the first commissioner of the Frontier Conference, George Bandy, his wife Cheryl Ann and their 8-year-old son Michael.
The family died in a boating accident on Canyon Ferry Reservoir, near Helena, in the summer of 1982.
