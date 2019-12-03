HELENA — Carroll College women's basketball coach Rachelle Sayers was happy at the fact that Montana Tech had 18 turnovers.
But she was ecstatic that her team only had five.
The Saints’ winning the turnover battle made the difference as Carroll waltzed past the Orediggers 78-51 in the first Frontier Conference game of the season.
“We’ve been a team that has been able to turn people over all year,” Sayers said. “But we have been disciplined defensively, and that gives us a great chance to win.”
Montana Tech’s problems didn’t start right away.
In fact, the Orediggers started the game looking very comfortable at the PE Center.
They made 6-of-7 shots to start the game, and after a mid-range jump shot by freshman Tavia Rooney, Montana Tech held a 13-8 lead.
But turnovers here and there started to add up.
The Orediggers finished with eight turnovers in the first quarter and the Saints took advantage.
More specifically, redshirt freshman forward Maddie Geritz took advantage.
Geritz’s aggressiveness on the floor over the last few games has earned her minutes, and that continued against Montana Tech. She kept making her way to the free throw line, where she eventually gave Carroll the lead.
On the other end of the court, Montana Tech continued to be plagued by errors.
“We worked against (Carroll’s) trap all week, but we kind of froze up,” Orediggers coach Carly Sanon said. “When you turn the ball over, it limits the number of shots you get.”
By the end of the first half, Montana Tech turned the ball over 15 times, one more than its game average this season.
As a result, Carroll’s one point lead in the first quarter turned into a 41-24 advantage.
“Our game plan really just came together,” said junior forward Christine Denny, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. “We knew we just needed to put some points on the board."
The Orediggers’ turnovers subsided in the second half, but the Saints offense did not.
Junior guard Dani Wagner found her touch with a score, followed by scores from Geritz and Emerald Toth.
Point guard Jaidyn Lyman scored inside and the Saints wouldn’t look back.
While most of the Orediggers’ offense came from their starters, Carroll showed how deep its roster is.
The Saints bench finished with 35 points, led by Lyman’s 11 points and four assists.
Last season, Lyman started all 34 games but with the addition of point guard Kamden Hilborn, who transferred in from Montana State, Lyman was forced to the bench.
“Jaidyn is just a great teammate," Sayers said. “I’m so proud of her for accepting her role. When she comes off the bench, it really gives us some scoring that we need.”
Montana Tech was led by Mesa Williams’ 13 points.
Carroll returns to the court on Friday when it hosts Lewis-Clark State.
Montana Tech also hosts Lewis-Clark State one day later, on Saturday.
