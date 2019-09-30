HELENA — Carroll College women’s basketball coach Rachelle Sayers prides her team on two things.
Defense and rebounding.
So it came as no surprise that the Saints focused the first practice of the year on Monday morning reconnecting with their identity.
“We have always been a hard-nosed, defensive-minded basketball team,” Sayers said. “You have to emphasize what you stand for.”
Sayers sent her players through defensive and rebounding drills during the first 80 minutes of practice. Shooting didn’t come until the end.
“It’s the tone and the standard you set right away,” Sayers said. “You are going to give yourself a chance to win every game if you do those things. The offense might not always be there, but the toughness, aggressiveness, effort, energy and physical play will always be there.”
Sayers learned this style of basketball during her time playing at Weber State under Carla Taylor.
“She was a defensive-minded coach, and (as a player) I never was,” Sayers said. “I was always on the offensive side of the ball so, I really tried to instill that in them. I really have to coach both sides of the ball.”
And adopting Taylor’s defensive style of coaching has really paid off. Since taking over the Carroll women’s basketball program in May 2011, Sayers has created a hard-noised, aggressive style of play.
Not only have the Saints been averaging 19 wins a year, but has consistently been at or near the top of the Frontier Conference in defense and rebounding.
Last year, the Saints finished first in scoring defense and fourth in offensive rebounding.
“If we are going to be a team that just hangs out and shoots threes, then we aren’t going to win a lot of games,” Sayers said.
Junior shooting guard Dani Wagner walked into the the first practice not surprised that her coach emphasized defense and rebounding.
“She has reiterated that we need to rebound and that will be the same every single year,” Wagner said.
When it comes to the defense, Sayers is leading the coaching after assistant coach Gary Turcott announced his retirement this summer. In the past, he helped coach the defense.
“Not having (coach Gary) Turcott here to help coach the defense means she has a lot of things to take care of, and it showed defense was important,” Wagner said.
The Saints graduated four seniors from last season’s roster. With a handful of new freshmen coming in, along with NCAA Division I transfers Kamden Hilborn and Emerald Toth, there is plenty to work on with their first game 20 days away.
“At this time of the year, it’s all about their effort, their energy and their attitudes,” Sayers said. “If you can’t be excited about the first practice of the year, then something is wrong.”
DEAN RETURNING AS A COACH
Last year’s All American power forward Hannah Dean is playing volleyball during her fifth year at Carroll, but that doesn’t mean she won’t be a part of the basketball team.
Sayers said she will be helping out with the program as a student assistant part-time in the fall and then full-time next semester.
“It’ll be great to have her back,” Sayers said with a smile. “Her insight will be huge and the girls respect her tremendously. It’ll be another good addition to our staff.”
