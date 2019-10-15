HELENA — The Carroll College women’s basketball team was picked by the coaches to win the Frontier Conference in the preseason poll.
But it’s not on the mind of coach Rachelle Sayers.
When asked, she gave a simple, one-word answer.
“No,” she said laughing. “I think it’s based on who you return and what you did the year before. We have a good returning core back, but we lost tremendous players in Hannah (Dean) and Brittney Johnson, who was one of our consistent 3-point shooters in the last three years.”
Sayers watched her returning core practice their press break and run through their offense in preparation for the season opener against the University of Calgary on Sunday.
It’s a returning core that has plenty of game experience and is now looking to improve on last season.
“For us, it’s about where we finish in March rather than where we are ranked in October,” Sayers said.
The Saints finished last March getting ousted in the second round of the NAIA Tournament to Oklahoma City, 60-59.
The loss left some players with a bitter taste in their mouths.
Sayers believes her players have a little chip on their shoulders.
“They don’t feel like they achieved what they wanted to achieve last year,” Sayers said. “They are coming in hungry.”
It’s an especially difficult pill to swallow when, a few days after the Saints departure from the tournament, Montana Western, a fellow Frontier Conference team, cut the nets down to become National Champions.
“Not taking anything away from Montana Western but, when you beat them twice on their court, you feel like you probably did underachieve at that point,” Sayers said. “We are not at the point with our program where we just want to get to the National Tournament. We feel like we have to be better in every facet we do.”
Junior forward Christine Denny is one of the key returners from last year, and was named preseason all conference. She stated that she felt like, last year, the team overcame a lot and gelled very well when it mattered most. This season, they are already ahead of schedule.
“We are all in a really good spot knowing what our goals are and knowing what we need to do to accomplish those goals,” Denny said.
Along with Denny, junior Dani Wagner was also a preseason all-conference selection, but the Saints also return juniors Jaidyn Lyman, Emma Madsen and sophomore Sienna Swannack.
There are also eight new players, including NCAA Division I transfers Kamden Hilborn and Emerald Toth, and although Carroll’s depth could be an asset, the new players are still learning what is expected of them.
“It definitely takes time,” Sayers said. “Everyone is still learning our style and understanding our culture. No matter how much experience they have, they are still learning a new system.”
While Carroll might be favored to win the conference, that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be a walk in the park. The Frontier Conference only has seven teams and plays another three times in the regular season.
“This league is so competitive and we know each other so well,” Sayers said. “We know we have to get better every single day.”
