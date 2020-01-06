HELENA — Each new year brings new opportunities.
Lately, the Carroll College women’s basketball team has taken that to heart.
The Saints ended 2019 and its non-conference schedule with five losses - the most since the 2013-14 season.
But coach Rachelle Sayers says her team isn’t concerned.
“I think we learned a lot throughout our non-conference schedule,” Sayers said after Monday’s practice. “We played some teams that are going to prepare us for what we are going to do.”
Carroll’s preparation included three games in consecutive days against nationally ranked teams Our Lady of the Lake and Thomas Moore at the Phoenix Frontier Classic.
While the Saints committed a season-high 28 turnovers against No. 16 OLLU, they were able to come back and defeat No. 21 Thomas Moore in convincing fashion two days later.
But is that enough preparation when Carroll resumes Frontier Conference play Tuesday night?
It has been 16 days since stepping onto the court against some other competition but, according to Sayers, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
“It’s tough to have these long breaks, but it was good for them to get rested and recharge,” Sayers said. “We really try to break (our year) up into three seasons, and conference season is a new season.”
And with a new season, Carroll has found its primary scorer.
OFFENSE EMERGES
Junior guard Danielle Wagner has shown she can score.
Last year, she showed flashes, putting up 22 and 28 points in games against Montana State.
Now, she has developed consistency.
Over her three games in Arizona, Wagner has averaged 24 points and eight rebounds.
Now, she is fourth in the Frontier Conference, averaging 14.4 points per game.
“It takes some time to get used to people and get comfortable with their strengths, where they want the ball, when they want the ball. In Arizona, we finally started to understand each other,” Sayers said.
Wagner wasn’t the only player thriving off of some offensive success.
Sophomore Sienna Swannack has also increased her scoring since being placed into the starting lineup, averaging 9.6 points per game.
“We have just learned to game plan and trust our coaches,” Swannack said. “Every game is completely different and we continue to play with focus.”
SURGING SKYLIGHTS
The Saints are not the only team that has shown focus.
Montana State Northern has turned its season around.
Last year it finished with just 13 wins.
Today, it has already hit that mark and is on the cusp of breaking into the NAIA top 10.
“They are disciplined both on offense and defense,” Sayers said of the No. 11 ranked Skylights. “They know exactly where they want to get the ball and who they want to have it in those spots.”
Throughout the first few months of the season, Northern has relied on the duo of junior guard Peyton Kehr and Lady Griz transfer Hailey Nicholson.
Kehr is leading the Skylights averaging 12 points per game, but Nicholson has also shown she can contribute.
In what will be her final season, Nicholson is putting up near double-double numbers with 8.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per contest.
So what do the Saints have to do to leave Havre with a win?
Sayers says, worry about themselves.
“The focus is on us and what we can do to be the best versions of ourselves,” Sayers said. “I think we are still getting better.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.