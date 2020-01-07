HAVRE — The Carroll College women’s basketball team dove head first into Frontier Conference play on Tuesday night as it was tested against No. 11 Montana State Northern.
But the Saints (10-5, 2-1 Frontier) passed with flying colors as they cruised to a 63-49 win at the Armory Gymnasium.
“I’m super proud of this group and I thought our team was locked in from the tip,” Saints coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Northern is a very well-coached team and they are No. 1 in the conference in (scoring defense, 3-point field goal defense, and total field goal defense). It was a big win all around for us.”
Carroll didn’t waste much time taking control as it jumped out to a 13-2 lead just five minutes after tip off when junior guard Danielle Wagner hit a 3-pointer from the wing.
Wagner spent her four years of high school playing at Havre and seemed to be fairly comfortable in her hometown.
She not only finished with a team-high 15 points, but played a big part in keeping her team on top.
Wagner added another score inside and the Saints held all the momentum with a 30-13 advantage midway through the second quarter.
Northern (13-2, 2-1 Frontier) finally started to find its offense as junior guard Kenya Lorton and senior forward Hailey Nicholson provided a spark.
A once 17-point Carroll lead dwindled down to just a two-possession game after Tiara Gilham hit a 3-pointer with seconds remaining in the first half.
But the Saints still held a 34-28 halftime lead.
Carroll returned to form in the second half by attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line.
Redshirt freshman post Maddie Geritz hit finished inside and the Saints led 45-30.
By the end of the third quarter, Carroll was ahead 57-38 and it didn’t look back.
While Wagner finished her first of two trips back to Havre with a team-high 15 points, Geritz also added 11 points and senior Emerald Toth also put up nine points and seven rebounds.
The Skylights were led by Gilham’s 16 points.
MSU-N continues its season on Thursday when it travels to Providence while Carroll also faces Providence at home on Saturday night.
“Now, it’s important to stay hungry and be ready for the next (game),” Sayers said. “The conference is a grind every game.”
