CORVALLIS, Ore. — Blair Stapleton of Carroll College was honored by the Cascade Collegiate Conference as the women's soccer offensive player of the week for the third time this season on Monday.
The senior forward from Billings scored the equalizer, leading to a 1-1 tie with Corban University on Friday, followed by her fourth two-goal performance of the season in a 3-1 win over Bushnell University on Saturday.
