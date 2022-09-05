CORVALLIS, Ore. — For the second week in a row, Carroll College’s Blair Stapleton was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s soccer offensive player of the week.

Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, has been a force offensively for the Saints. She scored twice in a 4-1 win over Northwestern College on Saturday, marking her third two-goal performance in her last four games.

Tags

Load comments