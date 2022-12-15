CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team.

Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all offensive statistical categories, most notably in goals scored (12) and points (27).

She was named the conference's offensive player of the week a program-record four consecutive times to start the 2022 season.

The other two All-West Region selections from the CCC were Southern Oregon's Jordan Bell and College of Idaho's Gianna Yslava. 

