CORVALLIS, Ore. — Carroll College's Blair Stapleton was one of three Cascade Collegiate Conference soccer players to make the United Soccer Coaches All-West Region women's team.
Stapleton, a senior forward from Billings, was the CCC's women's player of the year in 2022. She led the conference in nearly all offensive statistical categories, most notably in goals scored (12) and points (27).
She was named the conference's offensive player of the week a program-record four consecutive times to start the 2022 season.
The other two All-West Region selections from the CCC were Southern Oregon's Jordan Bell and College of Idaho's Gianna Yslava.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.