HELENA — Carroll’s basketball programs are used to playing back-to-back games after doing it so much last season. This weekend brings a similar turnaround for the Saints as the men host the Comfort Suites Classic and welcome Montana Tech, Eastern Oregon and SAGU American Indian College to the PE Center.
It will be a test of where Carroll’s conditioning is, but it will also help the coaching staff further grasp what kind of team they have this season.
“We’re still kinda discovering ourselves,” Saints head coach Kurt Paulson said. “A lot of pieces are back from last year, so we’re getting some consistency from those guys. Trying to find out what these freshmen can do and can’t do. It'll be fun and exciting to watch them this weekend.”
Carroll scored 117 points and shot 56.7 percent -- including 50 percent from 3-point range -- in its only countable game thus far. The Saints dished out 22 assists in that game, five coming from point guard Shamrock Campbell and kept up that effort in an exhibition win over Dawson Community College on Sunday.
“It’s a very unselfish group,” Paulson said. “I can tell they’ve got great chemistry thus far. They do like to share it. One night it may be one guy who’s getting the ball and is the recipient of the passes, and then the next game it could be a different guy...We don’t just rely on two guys, we’ve got a plethora of weapons.”
The Saints also faced a full-court pressure against Dawson that, according to Paulson, was the reason he scheduled the junior-college this early in the season.
“We knew they were good,” Paulson said. “They have basically everybody back but one player who went to a Division I school. We knew what we were getting into. It was kind of a hornet’s nest. We weren’t great against their pressure but we were just good enough to win. That experience will definitely pay off. That’s why we scheduled that game because we knew we’d see a different style than what we’re used to.”
SAGU American Indian College and Eastern Oregon are next up on Carroll’s docket this weekend. The Warriors received an at-large independent bid to the National Christian College Athletic Association Tournament last year and beat Carroll’s first opponent -- Yellowstone Christian College -- twice.
Eastern Oregon was 8-12 in a 20-game, spring-only schedule last season, and had two players earn all-conference nods.
“We don’t know a lot about SAGU, to be honest. They have a new coach,” Paulson said. “They’ve only played a few scrimmage games, so that won’t be a deep scout on them. Eastern Oregon also has a new coach and they have a lot of pieces back. Max McCullough is a very good player for them. Tough guard, all-conference. We’ll get to scout them against Montana Tech [Saturday], so we’ll get a better feel for them live.”
All of Eastern Oregon’s top-five scorers are back from a season ago. Max McCullough was the Cascade Collegiate Conference Player-of-the-Year for the spring after averaging 21.1 points per game on 42.7 percent shooting. Zane Wright knocked down 71 3-pointers and McCullough became EOU’s all-time leading scorer with 2,061 career points, the only player in program history with more than 2,000.
Justin Jeske was an honorable mention all-conference pick last season, having averaged 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. As a team, EOU scored, on average, 89.3 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting.
Like with any non-conference schedule, coaches are looking for steady improvement as teams settle into new seasons. Carroll has displayed what it can do offensively, but Paulson is still looking for some fundamental improvements from a team that reached the NAIA National Quarterfinals a year ago.
“We need to block out better,” Paulson said. “We gave up too many offensive boards in that scrimmage against Dawson. Couple plays like free throw rebounds, we’ve been giving up offensive boards. The guys need to get more physical and block their man out. I’d like to see that, especially.”
Carroll is scheduled to play SAGU American Indian College on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the PE Center. Tech and EOU will take the early game in the Comfort Suites Classic and play at 3 p.m.
Carroll will then turn around and play EOU on Sunday at 2 p.m. after Tech’s game with SAGU AIC at noon.
