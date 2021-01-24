Carroll’s basketball programs completed the two-day sweep of Montana Tech on Sunday with the women winning 71-56 and the men triumphing 74-48.
A win over Tech on Sunday inside the PE Center not only gave the Carroll women a regular season sweep over the Orediggers, but it moved them to 15-2 on the season and 9-1 in league play.
That represents the best 17-game start to a season by a Rachelle Sayers-led Saints program since the 2015-16 campaign.
“I’m just really proud of this team,” Sayers said. “It has definitely not been easy. Everything we’ve had to go through with COVID and the protocols and not being able to have their families here to enjoy these moments with us. I really enjoy coaching them, they’re a hard working group.”
With the loss, Tech drops to 4-8 on the season with a matching record in Frontier Conference action.
Sunday’s first half was not smooth sailing for the Saints. A day after building a 31-point halftime advantage over the Orediggers, Carroll found itself tied with Tech at intermission.
Due, in part, to Carroll’s struggles shooting the basketball in the first 20 minutes, the Saints never really settled in offensively, turning the ball over six times and shooting just 40.7% from the field.
“I have to give them credit, because they came out and played great,” Sayers said of Tech. “We lost shooters a couple of times. Didn’t get our traps set in our press and I stayed in it too long. It gave them life, they were hitting shots, their heads were up, they were playing well.”
Tech managed north of 54% shooting in the opening half, including a 71.4% effort from 3-point range, but fell quiet in the waning 20 minutes as the Saints came to life.
Senior Danielle Wagner scored 22 of her 25 points in the third and fourth quarters, as the Saints shot 57.1% from the field. Four of Wagner’s nine second half field goals were 3-pointers as she accounted for 10 of Carroll’s 27 made shots on the evening.
With a more inside-out approach following intermission, Carroll found additional opportunities in the paint, scoring a total of 22 points in that area. Sophomore Jamie Pickens was the only other Saint in double digits, finding many of her 15 points in the paint.
That approach of working the ball inside freed up open looks on the outside, giving Wagner plenty of room to operate. Junior Sienna Swannack was the chief ball distributor, racking up 10 assists. Overall, Carroll assisted on 22 of its 27 made baskets in the win.
“Those guys are just making the next pass and finding the open player,” Sayers said. “If you give Dani an open look, she’s going to knock it down. She did tonight and she finished at the rim. Thought she just played a great game.”
Senior Christine Denny and Swannack chipped in nine and eight points, respectively. Swannack narrowly missed a triple-double, finishing just two points and two rebounds shy of the feat.
Junior Celestina Faletoi paced the Orediggers with 16 points on 7-for-13 shooting, while freshman Soda Rice added 11 points as the only other Tech player in double figures.
“Second half we just really tried to keep it simple, get the ball in the paint,” Sayers said. “Obviously, when you get the ball in the paint, somebody has to come double, and you get an opportunity to get Dani Wagner and some of our other shooters some open shots.”
Carroll men capture second place in Frontier
Make that four wins in a row for Kurt Paulson’s squad and give them second place in the Frontier after a win over Tech on Sunday afternoon.
The Saints have now beat the team directly in front of them in the league standings by double digits in back-to-back contests. With the help of a 19-1 run sandwiched around halftime, Carroll improved to 9-5 on the season and 6-4 in Frontier play.
“It was great,” Paulson said of the run. “Right before halftime the group that was in sparked a great run to put us up 34-20 and it carried into the second half. I know Jovan and Brendan Temple had some buckets. Then it was just kind of keeping [Tech] at bay with our defense.”
Tech drops to 6-7 on the campaign and 6-5 in conference action with the loss.
Up 22-20 with 5:44 left in the first half, the Saints coupled with a flurry of baskets stout defensive play, pushing the advantage to 34-20 at intermission. A 7-1 run to begin the second half stretched Carroll’s lead to 20 points and gave them the necessary cushion to complete the two-day sweep of Tech.
Six Saints contributed double digit points, led by junior Shamrock Campbell with 13. Sophomores Ifeanyi Okeke, Dennis Flowers III and Brendan Temple and freshman Guilherme Pedra all chipped in 11 points each, while junior Jovan Sljivancanin added 10 points.
Both Okeke and Temple were the Saints’ go-to threats in the paint for everything they needed, racking up 18 combined rebounds to help Carroll out-rebound Tech 14-7 on the offensive glass and 46-26 overall. Defensively, Okeke proved to be a stopper, helping to limit Tech senior Taylor England to just 13 points.
“He’s stepping up and he’s buying into the role I painted for him about a month ago,” Paulson said of Okeke. “He’s buying into it and he’s playing phenomenal for us on both ends.”
Nearly half of Carroll’s scoring came in the painted area on Sunday as they shot 50% from the field. Campbell knocked down three of the Saints’ six triples to help his team shoot 42.9% from 3-point range.
Oredigger senior Sindou Diallo paced Tech with 16 points on 7-for-18 shooting, while England was the lone remaining player to reach double figures with his 13 points.
With the four-game sweep of Tech complete, the Saints return to action on Saturday against Rocky Mountain College. Tip off from Billings is scheduled for 5 and 7 p.m. for the women’s and men’s games, respectively.
The Oredigger men will play Montana Western on Wednesday in Dillon with tip off slated for 7 p.m. Tech’s women’s program will play again on Saturday against Western in Butte with tip scheduled for 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.