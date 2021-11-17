HELENA — Carroll’s cross-country program is on the rise, and for the second-straight year, both the men’s and women’s teams are headed to nationals. Last season was the first time since 2015 the Saints had sent both full teams to the postseason, but this year, Carroll swept the Frontier Conference Championship Meet to qualify.
“It definitely feels that this year we’re starting to see some of those steps in the right direction,” Carroll head coach Shannon Flynn said. “That has been fun and exciting and allows me and the athletes to relax and enjoy each other a little bit more...It’s fun to see us taking those steps, but we’re hungry to keep moving in that direction as well. I think we can be more consistently at a high level nationally if we keep on the path that we’re on, or at least that would be the goal for the program moving forward.”
Flynn is in her third season directing Carroll cross-country teams. She graduated from Carroll in 2011 and was a member of both the cross-country and track programs during her final year after playing basketball and volleyball previously.
Each year, Flynn has been selected the Frontier’s Coach of the Year on the women’s side. This season, she added a men’s coach of the year honor to her ledger after Carroll placed four runners on the All-Conference list and won the conference title in a win-or-go-home situation earlier this month in Dillon.
“Had I not run that last year, I don’t think I would be in as good of a position to relate with the athletes...I wouldn’t have said, at that time, that this is what my career path was going to be, but things are as they should be,” Flynn said. “I really love it and have a lot of passion and feel really purposeful about what we’re doing here...You start to feel like some of the pieces are coming together. Still a long way to go towards what I think this program can be, but we try to stay patient and persistent and focused on the process of working towards that point.”
Flynn said one of the biggest things for her program is consistency. Both teams are looking for consistent results on a meet-by-meet level and to be more competitive on the national stage when the Saints get an opportunity.
From a coaching standpoint, consistency comes from Flynn and others around the program putting together a structured message about goals — both individually and for the team — and how they should be achieved as the program attempts to build an overall culture that both teams can share.
“We try to stay steady on what we’re saying, we try to steady on supporting each other,” Flynn said. “Just trying to be consistent with training day in and day out and negotiate the bumps in the road...It’s hard for it to be completely smooth-sailing, especially in a sport where the goal is to push yourself to the very edge and then try to not fall off the cliff into being overly-fatigued or being injured...You’re going to have to put some effort and intention into that as far as how we’re building relationships and chasing after those goals that we have.”
Consistency was the key that unlocked the best result possible for the Saints at the conference meet. Reghan Worley, Natalie Yocum, Andria Mourich and Madison Harmer all finished in the top-10 on the women’s side, while Jonah Fisher, Zach Rector, Spencer Swaim and Mark Richter did the same on the men’s side. All eight runners earned all-Conference distinctions in the process.
Each team had seven runners that placed in the top-20 on their respective sides in that meet, showcasing the depth that, according to Flynn, has been the real turning point for the program as a whole.
“I think that’s been the biggest change from last year to this year,” Flynn said. “We do have a larger number of both girls and guys that could show up and be the ones that are carrying the team on any given day...It gives you a little bit of comfort to know that you have enough athletes that not every single one has to have a perfect day to accomplish what you want to as a team.”
Flynn said the program is finally starting to produce some upperclassmen that can anchor performances, but also has some impact freshmen and sophomores that help make up that all-important depth.
On the women’s side, Worley is one of those upperclassmen. She was Carroll’s top women’s finisher and was an individual champion during last year’s conference meet. Worley placed 11th overall at nationals last season and is a two-time all-American as a junior.
“One of the things I appreciate so much about Reghan is, from the very beginning, she has bought into the plan and the vision that we have for the program and how we go about training,” Flynn said. “She has a tremendous work ethic and willingness to be intentional about what she’s doing. Willingness to have meticulous attention to detail in how she executes the training outside of when we’re together as a team, and when we’re together as team. She showed up as a freshman and started doing that.”
Flynn described Worley as someone who shows up on the biggest days and in the biggest moments. Friday’s national meet would qualify as one of those big meets and the Saints are trying to take that next step forward after both men’s and women’s teams broke into the top-25 at the last national meet.
Conditions for nationals this year look less than ideal for all teams involved. The weather calls for a high probability of rain leading into and during the meet, potentially creating muddy trails and slow times.
Flynn still believes her program can come home with good results. More than anything, she will be focused on total team outcomes more so than individual times and performances. Carroll enters the meet ranked No. 16 in the NAIA poll, with the men in the “receiving votes” category.
“I continue to believe if we show up and have a great day that we can place higher than where we’re ranked,” Flynn said. “I do think the women have the potential to be a top-15 team. We’ve really been trying to shift — the first two years they’re just excited to be at nationals. We should celebrate that, but we’ve focused this year on trying to stay hungry for more. We’re finally in a spot where they do focus on what we can accomplish as a team once we get there. We’re aiming to over perform our rankings.”
The Saints women placed 19th in last season’s nationals and the men finished 24th.
“If we could move ourselves up from that, I think that would say we’re making progress,” Flynn said. “It’s a great experience for our athletes. We’ll bring back everybody on the men’s side and all but one on the women’s side. We’ll focus on that, too, to just soak it up and be present in the experience and hopefully have some cool things happen along the way.”
Carroll flies into Washington on Wednesday and will spend Thursday checking out the course and participating in other activities around the area.
The men’s race consists of 36 teams and 82 individuals, according to the NAIA’s website, while the women’s event is made up of 36 teams and 90 individuals. Runners will compete on the Fort Vancouver National Historic Championship Course.
The men’s 8K race is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time with the women’s 5K event to follow at 12:30 p.m. The races will be streamed here and live results can be found here.
This is Carroll’s 11th appearance and third in a row at the national meet since 2010 on the women’s side. That team’s best finish is a fourth-place result. The Saints men will be making their fifth appearance at nationals since 2010. The team has never placed in the top-5, and before last season, had not been to the national meet since 2015.
