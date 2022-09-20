HELENA — Saturday’s game against Eastern Oregon began as one of Zach Spiroff’s worst, but by the time the final whistle sounded, it was, statistically, one of his best.
Carroll’s junior defensive back picked off two second-half passes and returned a blocked extra-point 92 yards for two points in the fourth quarter of a 25-23 Saints victory in La Grande.
It was a “validating” performance for the veteran cornerback with nearly 30 games of experience and more than 100 career tackles under his belt, earning him Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.
“The reason I was proud of Zach – he didn’t play the greatest in the first half but we stuck with him, didn’t take him out, let him play through it and he found a way to respond in a big way,” Carroll’s defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow said.
Spiroff was flagged for pass interference on an EOU shot to the end zone on 3rd and 11 in the first quarter. The 15-yarder extended EOU’s drive, setting them up at Carroll’s 12-yard line a handful of plays before the Mountaineers’ first score.
He was picked on a bit later in the first quarter and some in the second as Carroll struggled to adapt to EOU’s offensive game plan.
“We came into it with our game plan we had [created] for two weeks during the bye week and then we had to rapidly change and evolve our game,” Spiroff said. “Coach [Randy] Bandelow did a very good job of thinking on the fly.”
“Some on-field stuff, too, that our players had seen that we all put a hand into trying to figure out how to do the best thing possible.”
After a rough start, Spiroff said he felt like he needed to respond in an attempt to lift his teammates – those who stood behind him earlier in the game – up and continue to fight despite adversity.
“I was very proud of our guys [Saturday],” Spiroff said. “We faced a lot of adversity, myself included in that. I had a fairly poor first quarter. I was really proud of the guys, they really had my back.”
“Their support of me has always been unwavering and that means a lot to me to have 11 guys on defense who I can trust.”
Adjustments made, the Saints’ defense did not allow a second-half point. EOU’s lone score was a defensive one on a 62-yard scoop-and-score.
Spiroff’s two picks in the span of three EOU drives underscored some of those adjustments Carroll made, propelling former Helena High standout to his first collegiate multi-interception game.
“His second interception he was a deep third player – the same exact play against the same concept in the first half he got called for pass interference,” Bandelow said. “The same play in the second half he came back and made the adjustment and got the interception.”
“Just a great job of responding by him and he finished with a defensive player of the week-type performance.”
Spiroff’s first interception, which he returned 29 yards to EOU’s 21-yard line, led to a game-tying score by Carroll early in the fourth quarter.
“We were playing a cover two look into the boundary,” Spiroff said. “[The quarterback] was kind of a one-read guy, so we saw that he looked at [the receiver] right away. I felt like I baited him a little bit staying behind his intended receiver. He threw it up and I was able to go in there and out-muscle him for the ball.”
A candidate for play of the game, it was quickly overshadowed by a blocked extra-point courtesy of Garrett Kocab and the rare return for two points by Spiroff.
The way Carroll has its extra-point coverage set up, Spiroff is supposed to make the play that he did Saturday, but so much went into him sprinting to his right, staying in bounds, picking up a football cleanly that was spinning like a top, and then maneuvering his way through blockers for more than 90 yards.
“I was on the right side, I was the scoop-and-score guy,” Spiroff said. “We sent a block from the opposite side…I just saw the ball spinning – we got a lucky spin on the sideline where it just kinda stopped. I picked it up and just kinda ran from there. Had some good blocks in front and somehow made it to the end zone.”
“I kinda saw a crease on the left side and hit it. It was just kinda a sprint from there. I had Tug Smith in front of me who made a nice block for me.”
The block kept the contest a three-point affair, but Spiroff’s heroics made it a one-point game, eventually meaning Spencer Berger’s field goal with 21 seconds on the clock was to win the game, not simply tie it up.
“This is a huge character builder for all of us,” Spiroff said of the EOU game. “To come out and go through times in the first half where it was very shaky for us – we didn’t play the way we’ve been accustomed to playing football.”
“To come around and gut one out like that, that was a huge, huge momentum builder for us.”
Spiroff’s goal, his desire, when he committed to Carroll was to help return the program to its “glory days” that saw the purple and gold win 12 straight Frontier Championships and six NAIA national titles.
He enjoyed a unique perspective, compared to some of his teammates, as a local kid and remembers what it felt like for Carroll’s football team to have championship-or-bust expectations.
Those feelings played a role in motivating Spiroff to work hard and become a standout for the Bengals, but also to continue getting up at 6 a.m. in the off-season to work out or hone his craft.
He does it for his teammates, for his team, for his city.
“These guys are consistently my driving factor that I have,” Spiroff said. “These are my best friends that I play with out here. I know that every single play they give me everything they have.”
“If I can reciprocate even a half of what they do for me and make an impact with those guys – it’s the relationships, really, that I’ve built around here that is the most special thing.”
“I want to be the best player that I can be for this college and for this city of Helena.”
Spiroff’s contributions and a team effort that produced 15 fourth-quarter points, have the Saints 2-1 on the season heading into a stretch where four out of the next five games are home games.
Saturday, barring anything unforeseen, will be Spiroff’s 29th career game as a Saint, making him one of the most tenured players on the roster.
It’s that experience that showed up when it needed to most against EOU, that play-making ability that afforded Spiroff the opportunity to play collegiately, and just that pure unwillingness to have a team or a player beat you.
“The corner position is the epitome – you need a one rep mentality…You might lose on one play but they’re just gonna keep coming at you, so you gotta be ready on the next one,” Bandelow said.
“We showed some faith in him by leaving him out there and he did a great job of responding. He’s very hyper-critical of himself, so you kinda knew he was gonna get it fixed.”
