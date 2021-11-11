HELENA — If Carroll’s women’s basketball team could bottle up what it did in the third quarter of a 96-43 win over Bushnell on Thursday, the Saints will win a lot of games. They will win a lot of games anyway, but dropping 30 points on 12-for-18 shooting (4-for-6 from 3-point range) helped Carroll dispatch the Beacons for a fourth-straight victory.
“I think we came out a little sluggish. We didn’t quite have the energy and zip that we had at Montana State,” Saints head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “Some of that could be a fatigue factor. I thought coming out in the third quarter — we really talked about jumping on them early and making sure that this didn’t become a game. I thought they did a great job of that.”
Carroll led Bushnell — a team picked to win the Cascade Collegiate Conference this year — 40-27 at halftime. The Saints held an edge as big as 17 points in the second quarter, but a 10-2 run by the Beacons trimmed that to single digits.
After scoring the first half’s final four points, the Saints reeled off nine-straight to begin the third quarter as part of a bigger 13-2 run. Carroll scored 24 points in the quarter’s first eight minutes, and got 12 points from Jamie Pickens and six each from Christine Denny and Dani Wagner in the stanza.
Bushnell turned the ball over five times in that 10-minute period and Carroll outrebounded its opponent 11-2. Denny picked up five of those boards for the Saints and added three assists, a steal and two blocked shots in the third quarter.
Denny narrowly missed a double-double and was not far off a triple-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the game. She also recorded two steals and two blocks.
Pickens tallied 16 total points on 6-for-11 shooting in 19 minutes, and pulled down five rebounds, dished out two assists, blocked a shot and got a steal.
“Jamie is struggling a little bit with her confidence right now,” Sayers said. “She goes from two games where she’s the small post to now going against players that are smaller than her and she’s trying to use her power game. It’s tough, it’s a hard adjustment. It’s a lot harder than people think to adjust to different defenses and styles...Each game she’s gotta be ready to adjust. I thought she did a great job in the second half just taking what they gave her.”
Wagner paced the Saints with 18 points in the win. She knocked down four 3-pointers, including two in the third quarter. Sienna Swannack and Kamden Hilborn each also broke in double figures with 11 and 10 points.
Carroll shot 53.7 percent for the game, including 44.4 percent from 3-point range. The Saints outrebounded Bushnell 38-23 and turned 22 turnovers into 30 points. Carroll, as a team, also dished out 24 assists on 36 made field goals. Fifty of the Saints’ 96 points came in the paint on Thursday night.
“I saw a group of players that have a No. 1 goal of being the best teammates and the best team that they can possibly be,” Sayers said. “I see players passing up good shots for great shots, and that’s great players doing that. You see players like Christine Denny who is a multi-time all-American that can easily get to the rim at will and score, but she’s making plays for her teammates.
“That’s when we’re at our best, when everybody is working together for the same thing. I just see a team that is really growing every game and is on the right track.”
Aspen Slifka (14) and Morgan McKinney (11) led the way for Bushnell with a combined 25 points. The Beacons shot just 29.8 percent from the field for the game and made just three of their 20 3-point attempts.
Carroll, now 4-1 on the season, will host Our Lady of the Lake University on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
