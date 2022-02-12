BILLINGS — On the last Saturday of the regular-season, Carroll went on the road and swept Rocky Mountain College. The No. 7-ranked Saints women upended the No. 15 Battlin’ Bears 55-45 and the men followed with an 83-57 victory hours later.
Carroll’s win helped create a three-way tie atop the Frontier Conference women’s standings between the Saints, Rocky and Providence, all of which are 11-3. Carroll and Providence face each other to end the regular-season, while Rocky is scheduled to play Montana Western in Billings on Thursday.
If two teams are tied atop the Frontier standings following Thursday’s games, those teams will be crowned co-champions of the regular-season and a tiebreaker will be used to determine seeding for the league tournament. Rocky currently owns the tiebreaker over both Carroll and Providence.
The Saints, who dropped each of the season’s first two matchups with Rocky, led for nearly 36 minutes on Saturday. Both teams shot in the mid-30s, but Carroll held a distinct edge in the offensive rebounding department (18-8). That helped Carroll generate 22 second-chance points, 18 more than Rocky.
“We knew that [Rocky] was gonna sag off some of our players and make them shoot,” Carroll head coach Rachelle Sayers said. “We just said, ‘hey, if you’re open you’ve gotta take the shot, your teammates trust you to take the shot, and we’re just gonna rebound like crazy.’”
Jamie Pickens logged her second double-double in the last three games, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Six of her boards were of the offensive variety. Carroll out-scored Rocky 30-8 on points in the paint.
“Jamie was a monster on the glass,” Sayers said. “We changed our offense just a little to try to get her down there where she could rebound more. She caused them all kinds of problems. We didn’t have a whole lot of time to work on the adjustments we made, but the players just came in with such a purpose and understood how important this game was. Just super proud of them.”
Rocky closed Carroll’s lead to five points on a N’Dea Flye 3-pointer with 8:10 to play. Mackenzie Dethman’s free throw cut the Saints’ advantage to six with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter, but Carroll closed the game on a 6-2 run.
Flye paced Rocky with 16 points and seven rebounds. Gracee Lekvold added 10 points and Dethman contributed eight points for the Battlin’ Bears. Rocky now stands at 23-4 on the season and 11-3 in league play. Even with Saturday’s loss, the Battlin’ Bears won the season series 2-1 against both Providence and Carroll.
Carroll’s Christine Denny poured in 15 points while Dani Wagner added 11. Maddie Geritz chipped in seven off the bench.
“I think people sometimes forget that these are the two-time defending Frontier Conference champions,” Sayers said of her team. “They’ve been in a lot of big games and they know how to win big games. They were ready to play. They knew we were gonna have to come out and play our best basketball and be super aggressive.”
Carroll men ease by Rocky
The Saints jumped out to a 7-0 lead, led 25-10 mid-way through the first half, and 47-29 at the break, in a 26-point rout of the Battlin’ Bears on Saturday.
Jovan Sljivancanin paced Carroll with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, collecting his 50th career double-double and 18th of the season in the process. Freshman guard Andrew Cook tied a career-high with 20 points on 9-for-14 shooting and Shamrock Campbell buried a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 16 points.
“The guys came in pretty focused,” Saints associate head coach Ronn See said. “We really wanted to stress that to the guys. Just to come from that environment on Thursday and have to travel four hours to Billings – the guys responded exactly how we wanted to. That’s just a testament to the leadership on the team and how the guys play together.”
Jesse Owens led Rocky with 12 points. Kael Robinson added 11, while Abdul Bah and Beau Santistevan each contributed eight points. Rocky shot 37.8 percent from the field in the loss, including 18.8 percent (3-for-16) from 3-point distance. Rocky attempted 14 more free throws than Carroll, made 15 additional free throws, but the Saints held a plus-19 edge in rebounding. That included a 14-3 advantage on the offensive glass.
Carroll, now on a six-game winning streak, improved to 26-3 on the season. Saturday’s win also represented head coach Kurt Paulson’s 99th with Carroll.
Following a Montana Tech win over Providence, the Saints and Orediggers will enter the final week of the regular-season tied atop the Frontier men’s standings at 12-2. Both teams can still win the regular-season title outright, but if Carroll and Tech both win, or both lose, on Thursday, they will be crowned co-champions of the regular-season. Carroll holds the tiebreaker over Tech, meaning the Saints would claim the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament if there is a tie for first following Thursday.
Carroll tips off against Providence, in Great Falls, on Thursday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. for the women’s and men’s games.
