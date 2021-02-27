HELENA — The Carroll volleyball team completed the weekend sweep of Montana Tech on Saturday with a 3-0 victory inside the PE Center.
Carroll improves to 7-3 on the season with the win and moves to 5-1 at home. These two weekend wins also represent the first two times the Saints have beat Tech inside the PE Center since 2015.
“I know that it’s always a grind and they always come in ready to play us,” Saints head coach Moe Boyle said. “I thought we made some great adjustments, both last night and today. I know that their middles got going today and I think we made some nice adjustments on blocking them.”
While Carroll reeled off a 7-1 scoring streak to claim the third set and match, the first two sets did not come as easily. Down 22-21 in the initial set, Carroll notched the set’s final four points following a timeout to go up 1-0 in the match.
After once again finding themselves down, this time in the second set, Carroll rallied from down 17-14 to tie the second set at 23. Just a point away from claiming the set and tying the match at one, Tech yielded five of the next seven points to Carroll and fell 29-27 to give the Saints a commanding 2-0 advantage in their eventual win.
“I felt like we did a really good job from 20 to 25, and in the second set 20 to 29,” Boyle said. “I felt like we were behind that whole set, but it never felt that way and the girls never lost their composure. They kept swinging, we didn’t play safe and I think that’s a big step in the right direction.”
As a team, Carroll recorded another nine blocks in the victory as junior Lexi Mikkelsen paced the Saints with two solo blocks. A trio of Saints logged two block assists in the win, including senior Ali Williams who also paced Carroll with 27 assists, chipped in six digs and added seven kills while hitting .467.
“Our defense did a tremendous job...You have Ali Williams and Katherine McEuen who set the block on their outside hitters and I think they did a really nice job getting a ton of touches,” Boyle said.
Mikkelsen was the lone Saints to break into double digit kills on Saturday, but redshirt freshman Lexie Gleasman contributed nine in the win.
Sophomores Mara Lynch and Katherine McEuen logged 15 and 12 digs, respectively, while freshman Julia Carr also added 11.
Carroll hit .200 to Tech’s .114 on Saturday and finished off the third and final set hitting .257. The Orediggers notched 36 assists against Carroll’s 29 as each team logged two service aces and six service errors.
Sophomore Maureen Jessop and senior Karina Mickelson paced the Orediggers with 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Jessop was also credited with a match-high 16 digs as a pair of Tech players contributed double digit digs on the afternoon.
Carroll will be back in action on Friday against Providence on the road with a 7 p.m. start time. Tech’s next scheduled game is against Rocky Mountain College on Friday in Butte at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.