HELENA — Little more than two weeks separate Carroll football from the beginning of the 2021 fall season. Co-Champions of the Frontier Conference in the spring, the Saints are a week into their fall camp.
Wednesday represented Carroll’s third day in full pads as the program began camp slowing building up to that plateau.
“It’s always slower and it’s always hotter and they always get more tired,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said of the first couple days in pads. “It’s just always how it is. I don’t know why putting pants on makes that happen. I don’t know if it’s a mental thing. Just gotta get through today. We gave the older guys a little bit of time off today. We’re gonna hit hard on Thursday and Friday.”
Top quarterbacks Devan Bridgewater and Chase Coyle participated in various drills during Wednesday’s practice, but when it came to 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portions of practice, freshmen Jack Prka and Marcus Wittman filled the majority of reps.
Already through seven practices, Carroll has completed most of its offensive and defensive install work, but will continue building toward a Saturday scrimmage where Purcell hopes the team will put everything together.
“We’ll get everything installed by Friday and then we’ll see what we like, what we’re good at,” Purcell said. “We’ll play that on Saturday during the scrimmage. Purple against purple, gold against gold, we’ll mix it all up and have a good mix there. We know where to go, now let’s dive deeper into the concepts and the why.”
Carroll’s fall camp roster features 105 names — mostly returners — but also a healthy amount of incoming freshmen. Both Prka and Wittman looked solid at the quarterback position on Wednesday, completing a number of throws on the move, while other newcomers participated in various capacities.
Guys like Easton Durham and Max Lehman are also new to the roster and are looking to make an impact during camp.
“The quarterback position with Marcus Wittman and Jack Prka, I think they’re doing really well...I think we’ve got some good, young offensive linemen that are really starting to shine and starting to understand what is going on,” Purcell said. “We’ve got a good group of receivers. I think the whole recruiting class has been pretty special, and same on the defensive side with guys stepping up. There’s some mature bodies over there that have a chance to play at the beginning, middle, or towards the end [of the season]. They’re pretty talented kids.”
For the time being, football is the No. 1 priority for the players. Fall courses do not begin for another two weeks, and during that time, it is all about football all the time. Having that much time to focus solely on football before school starts back is especially helpful for freshmen still adapting to campus.
“It just builds the culture...These kids get accumulated to the campus, the routine, the smells of the locker room; especially the freshmen that are coming in,” Purcell said. “Then when school starts, we’ve gotta really manage our time.”
The Saints’ scrimmage on Saturday marks the two-week period before the season begins. It will include live tackling and will pit good-on-good against each other for really the first time this fall. That opportunity will act as something of a measuring stick for Carroll’s coaching staff about where the team is in its development ahead of the season.
“The scrimmage will tell us more,” Purcell said. “Our guys play hard and that’s what I want to see on Saturday. I want to see guys playing hard. A lotta communication and guys playing hard, hustling to the ball. Just developing that game mentality. That’s where we’re striving to be. After Saturday I’ll have a better feeling for that with live tackling and moving the ball.”
