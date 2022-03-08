HELENA — Carroll football unveiled its 2022 fall schedule on Tuesday. The 10-game conference-only slate features five home and five away contests, culminating in the regular-season finale on Nov. 12 at College of Idaho.
The Saints kick off the season on Aug. 27, at home, against Montana Western. Road games against Montana Tech and Eastern Oregon ensue before Carroll returns home to face Southern Oregon and College of Idaho on Sept. 24 and Oct. 1.
Carroll’s game in Butte on Sept. 3 will represent the first time since Nov. 3, 2018, that the Saints will play Tech on the road. Sept. 24 (Southern Oregon) was announced as Carroll’s Homecoming game, while Oct. 29 (Eastern Oregon) will be Senior Day.
“Real happy with the schedule being able to open up with Western at home,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “They were a conference championship team last year…Then we get to go down and play Tech at their place. It’ll be the first time that I’ve been on that field, or that a lot of these kids have been on that field, for a while…Playing Eastern, Southern and College of Idaho as your double games is very, very competitive. Just like everybody in the Frontier, it’s a battle.”
From Sept. 24 to Oct. 29, Carroll is scheduled to play four out of five games at home. A road trip to Havre is sandwiched by home contests against SOU, C of I, Rocky Mountain College and Eastern Oregon.
Carroll wraps up the regular-season with back-to-back road games against SOU and C of I.
Sept. 10 and Oct. 15 are the Saints’ open weeks.
The 2022 schedule is a mirror image of last season’s slate. It features the same opponent order, just with different venues. For example, Carroll opened last season in Dillon against Western before hosting Tech. This fall, that will be flipped with Carroll hosting Western in the season-opener and traveling to Butte.
Carroll won five of its final six games last season to earn its third-straight winning campaign under Purcell. At 6-4, the Saints finished behind a trio of 7-3 teams in Western, Rocky and C of I. Western earned the Frontier Conference’s bid to the NAIA Football Championship Series, falling to Lindsey Wilson College in the first round.
Carroll also announced on Tuesday that it will open spring ball on March 24. Weather permitting, the Saints will hold two morning practice sessions per week with some weekend practice work sprinkled in. That culminates in Carroll’s spring game which will take place on the morning of April 23.
“It’ll be good for these younger guys to really showcase their talent,” Purcell said of the spring workouts. “You’re getting evaluated everyday and some guys move up the ladder, some guys move down the ladder. It’s a great time to prove yourself.”
Carroll Football 2022 Fall Schedule
Aug. 27 – vs. Montana Western, 1 p.m.
Sept. 3 – @ Montana Tech, 1 p.m.
Sept. 10 – Open Date
Sept. 17 – @ Eastern Oregon, 2 p.m.
Sept. 24 – vs. Southern Oregon, 1 p.m. (Homecoming)
Oct. 1 – vs. College of Idaho, 1 p.m.
Oct. 8 – @ MSU-Northern, 1 p.m.
Oct. 15 – Open Date
Oct. 22 – vs. Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.
Oct. 29 – vs. Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Nov. 5 – @ Southern Oregon, 2 p.m.
Nov. 12 – @ College of Idaho, 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.