HELENA — A new-look Carroll football schedule, one that includes eight Frontier Conference games, a brand new conference opponent, non-conference games for the first time since 2018, and a Thursday night contest, was made public on Wednesday.

To accommodate the addition of Arizona Christian as a football-only member, each Frontier football team will play eight conference games, down from 10 last season.

Montana Tech begins and ends Carroll’s regular-season schedule.

The Saints and Orediggers meet in Butte on Thursday, Aug. 31 for a non-conference season-opener and wrap the year with a conference tilt on Nov. 11 at Nelson Stadium.

That will be Carroll’s first regular-season non-conference contest since Sept. 8, 2018 (Linfield College).

Three of Carroll’s first four 2023 opponents were ranked in the final NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll of 2022, but none higher than St. Thomas (Fla.) at No. 15.

All the way from Miami Gardens, Florida, the Bobcats will visit Carroll on Sept. 9 for the Saints’ home opener. St. Thomas finished last season with a 9-2 record and won five straight Sun Conference games to end the regular-season.

Carroll’s Homecoming Game is scheduled for Sept. 23 when Arizona Christian travels to Helena.

ACU’s addition to the Frontier was announced in September of 2022.

The Firestorm were ranked No. 20 in the NAIA to end last season and appeared in the NAIA Football Championship Series as the No. 16 seed.

College of Idaho, a team the Saints beat in the regular-season finale to claim a share of the Frontier Championship and earn a berth in the playoffs, visit Nelson Stadium on Oct. 21.

The Yotes were ranked No. 18 to end the 2022 campaign.

Montana Western, the Frontier’s representative in the playoffs two years ago, come to Helena on Nov. 4, a week before the aforementioned season-finale with Tech.

All told, Carroll will play five regular-season games against teams that finished the 2022 campaign ranked inside the top-25, and another against a “receiving votes” team.

The Saints posted an 8-3 record last season and appeared in the NAIA Playoffs for the second time in three seasons.

Carroll’s complete 2023 schedule can be found below:

Game times are TBA

at Montana Tech* – Aug. 31

vs. St. Thomas University* – Sept. 9

at Rocky Mountain College – Sept. 16

vs. Arizona Christian – Sept. 23

at MSU-Northern – Sept. 30

Open Date

at Eastern Oregon – Oct. 14

vs. College of Idaho – Oct. 21

at Southern Oregon – Oct. 28

vs. Montana Western – Nov. 4

vs. Montana Tech – Nov. 11

* – denotes non-conference games