Mitch Malot Carroll

 Carroll Athletics

HELENA — Head coach Troy Purcell has announced the addition of Mitch Malot to the Carroll College football staff. Malot will take over as the offensive line coach for the Fighting Saints.

Malot joins the Saints having most recently held the same position at Southern Oregon University. Malot was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2021 to 2022 for the Raiders. In 2022, Malot's unit averaged over 136 yards rushing per game, while only allowing 12 total sacks.

