HELENA — Head coach Troy Purcell has announced the addition of Mitch Malot to the Carroll College football staff. Malot will take over as the offensive line coach for the Fighting Saints.
Malot joins the Saints having most recently held the same position at Southern Oregon University. Malot was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2021 to 2022 for the Raiders. In 2022, Malot's unit averaged over 136 yards rushing per game, while only allowing 12 total sacks.
Previously, Malot had served as the offensive line and tight ends coach at the College of the Siskiyous from 2020 to 2021.
"We are extremely excited to add Mitch to our staff." Purcell said. "He is young, energetic, fired up and ready to get to work. We believe he will be a tremendous addition to Carroll College."
Malot is no stranger to the Frontier Conference, bringing with him both playing and coaching experience in the league. Malot was the starting center, long snapper and short snapper at Southern Oregon from 2017 to 2018 after playing his first two seasons at the College of the Siskiyous.
Malot's hiring comes two weeks after previous Carroll OL coach Ryan Springer was hired by the University of Sioux Falls, an NCAA Division II in South Dakota, to fill the same position.
