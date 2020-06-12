HELENA -- Carroll College has its way of bringing people together.
Next fall, on the sidelines of Nelson Stadium, a pair of former Bozeman Hawks will be reunited.
Head Coach Troy Purcell announced Riley Martello will coach the defensive line for the Saints. Martello previously played for Purcell at Bozeman High.
“Riley is a passionate coach with positive energy,” Purcell said. “He has familiarity with the Frontier Conference and is a great recruiter. We are excited to have him in the Carroll Family.”
Martello had a strong career with the Montana Western Bulldogs, serving as a team captain for three seasons while playing linebacker. After graduating from UMW in 2018, Martello stayed in Dillon to coach the defensive line, punt team and the offensive scout team, among other duties.
“I am very honored for the opportunity to coach at Carroll College and be a part of a great organization,” Martello said. “It will also be exciting reuniting with my high school coach.”
The Frontier Conference is underway finalizing the 2020 football schedule. Carroll College Athletics will release the schedule as soon as it’s completed. Ticket sales will begin immediately afterward.
