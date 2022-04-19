HELENA — Carroll’s football team kicked off its final week of spring practice with an early-morning session on Tuesday. This week, which consists of three practices for the Saints, will be treated similarly to an in-season game week with the team’s Spring Game slated for Saturday morning.
For Carroll, this final week is all about continuing consistency in improvements players have made during the spring and playing fast since the team has completed all the install work that it hoped to accomplish this month.
“We just wanna keep building on the improvement with the young guys and keep letting those guys get comfortable with what the coaches are trying to put down for them to pick up,” Carroll tight end Tony Collins said. “Really it’s about trying to make sure that everyone is on the same page and everyone is confident going into Saturday.”
Spring ball is all about opportunity. It’s an opportunity for younger players to step up and an opportunity for veterans or last season’s difference-makers to continue pushing the envelope.
Carroll returns nearly all of its offensive starters from a year ago, leaving just Kyle Pierce’s vacated wide receiver position as a spot for opportunistic underclassmen. Chris Akulschin (2021 recruiting class) and Luke Jensen (2019 recruiting class) are both players who Collins pointed out as having filled that role this spring.
All five offensive line starters from a season ago are back for Carroll, as are the team’s top-four rushers and three of its top-four pass-catchers. All-American running back Matthew Burgess is on track to play in the fall after suffering an injury last season, and quarterback Jack Prka is entering his sophomore season after throwing for 1,360 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven games as a true freshman.
“We had two freshman starters [on the o-line] last year and they’re very much improved and continue to improve,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “Right now, we’ve probably got six or seven offensive linemen we feel really good about putting in a game. I think Duncan [Kraft] and Baxter [Tuggle] are getting better at running back. We had a good run last year and we get [Matthew] Burgess back. Our tight ends – that’s one of the best skill groups we have as a whole unit. There’s a lot of them and they’re very talented.”
As an offensive unit, Carroll ranked fifth in the Frontier Conference in total yards per game (323.3) last season and fourth in points per game (26.4). The Saints finished the 2021 season on a three-game winning streak and won five of their last six games to post a 6-4 record, the program’s third-straight winning campaign.
A player pushing his way into more playing time and looking to make an impact in 2022 is Ryan Rickman. A transfer from Southern Oregon who sat out last season, Rickman has shown flashes of his Swiss Army Knife skill set this spring.
Rickman played running back, full-back and tight end, as well as linebacker, for South Salem High School in Oregon. After being recruited heavily by Carroll out of high school, Rickman joined SOU’s roster as part of the Raiders’ 2020 recruiting class as a linebacker.
SOU didn't participate in a shortened 2021 spring season after the 2020 fall slate was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of last season's fall camp, Rickman elected to join Carroll's roster but could not play due to transfer rules.
This spring, Rickman is back on the offensive side of the ball with the Saints, filling a role he said he missed at SOU and one he always felt like he was more skilled playing.
“It feels great to get on the field again,” Rickman said. “Just being with these guys – they welcomed me in like nothing so I’m excited to be on the field with them giving them my all because I know they’re going to give me their all. It’s exciting. I’m pumped.”
Rickman, who is listed at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds, was recruited to Carroll as an H-back. He can line up at a more traditional tight end position and use his soft hands to catch passes or use his physicality in pass-protection. He can also play off the line of scrimmage as a fullback in a run play or check-down option in the passing game.
Perhaps the most intriguing part of his game, however, is his potential as a ball carrier out of the backfield in short yardage or goal line run plays.
“He’s got unbelievable hands,” Purcell said. “He’s just a football player. He’s kind of a running back, H-back, hybrid, tight end, he can kinda do it all. We’re gonna give him an opportunity to make some things happen and get the ball in his hands. A 235-pound running back – it’s a long day when you gotta tackle a guy like that.”
Multiple times this spring, Rickman has been observed running through defenders on his way to a big gain or moving the pile with his stout lower body and falling forward for extra yardage.
“We always evaluate [ball carriers] by – can you get past the first tackler?” Carroll offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “There’s speed, there’s power, and then there’s moves. Obviously with Ryan – at his height and weight – that’s going to be power most of the time. You look at, whether it’s receivers, running backs, tight ends, can they make [defenders] miss, can they run past them or can they run through them? He certainly has shown some of that ability out here.”
Rickman said he enjoys lining up in Carroll’s power sets and running the ball right at people. He said his mentality carrying the football is to “just go” and keep everything moving in an effort to get to where he needs to end up.
Rickman understands he will have to continue earning his role, but more and more, the ball seems to end up in his hands during Carroll’s live sessions at practice.
“Coming in, I need to earn everything that I get,” Rickman said. “I know nothing is going to be handed [to me]. Just keep working with these guys, just doing everything that needs to be done, and then try to be the best leader I can in the position I’m at.”
For much of Carroll’s roster, spring ball is a luxury many haven’t experienced. Collins, who’s first season with the program was 2018, said this is only his second time participating in spring drills (not counting the abbreviated 2021 spring season).
That made it hard for him to pass advice to younger players about what they could expect from this time of year. Still, Collins said he has enjoyed spring ball and that it has been a ton of fun.
More than just about anything, Purcell wants to see plenty of effort out of his team as Carroll puts the finishing touches on spring. This is the time of year when habits are formed and playing time is earned.
“How you control your effort becomes a habit,” Purcell said. “If you come out here and you’re lazy all the time and not doing things right, then that’s what you’re going to do in a game…It’s part of our ‘EAT’ mentality also. Effort, attitude and toughness goes along with it. Controlling that after a four-day break off of Easter. There’s a few [players] that didn’t get better [Tuesday] but there’s more that got better than didn’t. There was some pretty good enthusiasm, pretty good fire [on Tuesday].
Purcell said the spring game is all about that “effort habit” and seeing who can play the fastest with solid fundamentals. The spring game will also emphasize special teams and provide an opportunity for incoming recruits to see Carroll’s football team in action ahead of the fall.
“I just want to compete with my teammates and we all get better,” Collins said of his goals for the spring game. “I know if we all go out there – coach says it a lot: iron sharpens iron. We’re trying to get better. That’s all we’re gonna come out there on Saturday and do is compete and bring 100 percent so we can get the best look possible both ways.”
Carroll’s spring game is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Saturday inside Nelson Stadium.
