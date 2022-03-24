HELENA — Carroll’s football team kicked off its spring practice schedule with a two-hour session Thursday morning. The practice mirrored an in-season one with a focus on position group skill work and activities designed to test fundamentals.
There were also periods of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, as well as some individual competition activities.
“It’s awesome. It’s beautiful weather out here in Helena,” Carroll quarterback Jack Prka said. “Early-morning practice — couldn’t be more excited. Our team is looking really good…We’re just getting into a rhythm, that’s all we’re kinda focused on right now.”
Player and team development is what makes spring practices so important for a football team. Players are roughly four months removed from competing in last season’s games, meaning they have an opportunity to showcase physical and mental gains they have made.
Spring also acts as something of a proving ground for new things the coaching staff wants to try ahead of the fall.
“What a great opportunity for young guys to really develop and really show what they’ve learned in the off-season and perform,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “You can move up the ladder, you can move down the ladder, so this is a great opportunity for them to get better…
“We’re trying new things. Some stuff that we looked at in the off-season that we’re trying to improve on. Different tracks on defense, trying to get those fits, get those installed. See if you like them, see if they’re a good fit for your program.”
This off-season serves as Prka’s first with the Saints. He entered the program last season as a true freshman, and three games into the year, took over starting quarterback duties, a role he held for the final seven games.
There was a lot of learning on the fly for Prka, but he adjusted to the collegiate level quickly, racking up 1,360 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air as a freshman. He completed over 55 percent of his passes, threw just five interceptions, and went 5-2 as Carroll’s starter as the Saints posted their third-straight winning season.
He has used the off-season as a chemistry-builder, taking every possible opportunity to exchange passes with his wide receivers or tight ends. Sometimes that has meant throwing in a gym or indoor area if weather did not permit.
Purcell said he has already seen Prka display important characteristics that it takes to be a successful quarterback, now it’s just about continuing to develop.
“He will always come out here and try to get better and improve,” Purcell said of his quarterback. “He has that type of competitive nature. Staying after [practice], coming early, spending extra time in meetings. He’s that type of player and that’s what you need in a quarterback…
“Leadership – I think that’s continuing to develop. As a quarterback, you’re the voice of the offense and you gotta make sure you’re a good leader and you’re never too up or too down. One thing about him, he has great pocket presence, even though sometimes he gets sacked. He just gets back up and keeps rolling…Just continuing to work on the offense. He’s had seven games, so it’s an opportunity to continue to improve. He’ll get a lot of reps.”
Like most of his teammates, Prka has at least one area he would like to improve upon during spring practice. Mostly, it centers around technique and doing things soundly pre-throw.
“Sometimes in my first couple of games, I got a little jumpy in the pocket,” Prka said. “So just [focusing] on staying in there. Tom Brady does a great job of sliding with just one little step instead of making too many steps and messing yourself up. That’s my main focus. Right now, just getting back into the rhythm of things.”
Carroll plans to practice 15 times this spring, culminating in a spring game on April 23 at 9 a.m. The Saints announced their full 10-game fall schedule earlier this month, and will kick off the regular-season on Aug. 27, at home, against Montana Western.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.