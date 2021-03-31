HELENA — In some ways, it feels like this 2021 spring football season is just starting to get into full swing. The schedule, however, reveals just one game remaining on Carroll’s regular season slate following an open date before the NAIA Football Championship Series is set to begin on April 17.
The Saints are 2-1 heading into their final regular season contest after beating Montana State Northern 49-7 inside Nelson Stadium last weekend. From that victory, and from the season as a whole, there are some interesting points to discuss and we will do just that in this Carroll football notebook.
Rush-heavy attack for the Saints
Through three games, Carroll has leaned heavily on its All-Conference running back from a season ago in Matthew Burgess to the tune of 71 carries. That alone is more than the combined pass attempts of redshirt sophomore quarterback Devan Bridgewater and his back-up Kolby Killoy. Taken as a whole, Carroll has rushed the football 130 times in 200 total offensive plays.
That shakes out to 65 percent rushing plays and just 35 percent passing plays. For an offense that returned two veteran offensive tackles from a season ago and has one of the best running backs in the Frontier Conference that makes complete sense.
Burgess is currently averaging 142.3 rushing yards per game, a number good enough to rank him third in the NAIA. He picked up his first two rushing touchdowns of the season against Northern last weekend and rushed for another 152 yards as the Saints eclipsed 350 yards on the ground as a team in the win.
TJ Abraham leading the team in tackles
Coming into this season, TJ Abraham had recorded no more than 20 tackles in two priors campaigns and was used mostly as a punt returner. Under new defensive coordinator Wes Nurse, Abraham has quickly become one of the better players in Carroll’s defensive backfield.
Six more tackles on Saturday pushed Abraham to 26 total tackles on the season, making him the only Saint with 20-plus tackles at this point in the spring campaign. Abraham also had an interception against Northern, his second on the year to go along with two fumble recoveries and two tackles for loss.
Young guys stepping up
Carroll has dealt with its fair share of injuries over the last couple of weeks, and combined with the nature of this spring season and lack of roster depth, that has opened some opportunities for some younger players on the roster.
Against Northern, four players either caught or rushed for their first career collegiate touchdowns, including redshirt freshman running back Duncan Kraft who also recorded his first 100-yard rushing performance with the help of a 65-yard touchdown late.
Defensively, players like freshman linebacker Tucker Jones and redshirt freshman linebacker Nick Anderson have been making an impact. That duo has combined for 14 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss of yardage and 2.5 sacks. Redshirt freshman defensive back Tug Smith has logged six tackles for the Saints, while freshmen Ben Mehlhaff and Cameron Pruitt have each been credited with two tackles through three games.
True freshman wide receiver Jake Brown has also returned four kicks for 34 yards for the Saints’ special teams unit.
Tiebreaker situation
With an abbreviated four-game schedule, deciding who wins the Frontier’s automatic bid to the NAIA football postseason could boil down to a tiebreaker. Both College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon currently sit at 2-0 while Carroll sits at 2-1 with two weeks remaining in the conference slate.
College of Idaho and Eastern Oregon play each other on Saturday and Carroll hosts the Yotes on April 10 inside Nelson Stadium. That means there is still a path for all three teams to tie atop the Frontier standings at 3-1. To get there, College of Idaho would need to beat Eastern Oregon and turn around and lose to Carroll. Eastern Oregon would then need to beat Northern in the season’s final week to complete the three-way tie.
If it came to that, the Frontier has three tiebreaker scenarios that it falls back on for football, according to a league spokesperson. The first is head-to-head record between tied teams, with the second being fewest defensive points allowed and the third being point differential between tied teams in head-to-head games.
The league spokesperson was not aware of any changes to that normal tiebreaker procedure given the unprecedented spring season, and also said that if any team is unable to fulfill a four-game schedule due to COVID-19, winning percentage would likely factor into the equation as well.
