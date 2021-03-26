HELENA — In a season that is already entering its latter half, the Carroll football team is still attempting to find its footing. A 14-12 win over Rocky Mountain College went a long way to cover up numerous, albeit expected, mistakes, but after a 28-0 loss at the hands of Eastern Oregon, the Saints are entering Saturday’s game against Montana State Northern averaging just seven points per game.
“I don’t know when you become a veteran,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “I don’t know if it’s after one game, or two games. Right now all the redshirt freshmen and freshmen, there’s a lot of them there, and even the veteran guys, [are] back to full-speed games. Most of them have two games under their belt, but last week we had true freshmen getting their first reps. It goes back to having that opportunity to make the game slow down for them and have them be comfortable.”
Aside from sophomore running back Matthew Burgess’s outstanding start to the season, Carroll has struggled to move the football, even in short-yardage situations after the defense forces a turnover. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devan Bridgewater looked good against Rocky Mountain, but passed for just 54 yards last Saturday while being sacked another three times, running the total to 10 on the year.
“We have to make sure that we’re efficient on first down, avoid pre-snap penalties,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “I think a big key for us offensively is our defense has put us in great position a couple of times to be able to score on short porches, and when we get in the red zone, we’ve gotta score and we’ve gotta take advantage of the opportunities that we get.”
Now, with the regular season essentially half-way over and sitting at 1-1 overall, the Saints are getting a team in Northern that they’ve had success against in the past. Just once in the last 25 meetings has Carroll lost to Northern, and will enter Saturday riding a seven-game win streak against the program.
The Lights roll into Nelson Stadium having dropped their first game of the season against College of Idaho by a score of 26-12 on March 13. Despite the score, which included two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, Northern had numerous promising drives earlier in the contest, only to see them end in turnovers.
Drives of 42 and 67 yards sandwiched around halftime ended in either an interception or fumble as Northern turned the football over four times in the loss. Still, redshirt sophomore quarterback Brenden Medina tossed for 230 yards and a touchdown despite being sacked five times.
“They got some weapons out there,” Purcell said of Northern. “You’ll see two quarterbacks in the mix. Once they get a little bit closer to the red zone, they throw the wildcat player in and let his legs do the work. They’re a much-improved team, very well-coached and we’re excited about the opportunity to actually be able to play at home.”
Medina lit up Carroll’s defense in the first meeting between these two programs back in 2019. His 389 yards through the air and four passing touchdowns, however, failed to get Northern within three scores of the Saints that day.
For Carroll, there is a new defensive coordinator in town now, and for Wes Nurse, he will be tasked with slowing down an offense that amassed 323 yards of offense against College of Idaho a couple weeks ago.
“Coach Nurse does a great job and the defense does a real good job of disguising coverages,” Purcell said. “What you see is not how it’s going to appear or it might appear that way and nobody will move. I’m excited about the matchup there to be able to see the big chess match with the route combinations and defensive schemes. You always want to take that quarterback off the first read and get to the second. You’d like to be able to get him moving out of the pocket with blitz tracks, keep him off-balance.”
Northern lost both of its top running backs from a season ago, but got 94 yards on 29 carries from junior Andrez Trahan-Proctor in the season-opener. Sophomore wide receiver Dorian Miles, a transfer from Kennesaw State, hauled in six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown against College of Idaho, while sophomore Jake Horner racked up 73 of his 93 receiving yards on one play.
Offensively, the Saints hope they can replicate some of last season’s offensive firepower in what will be their first home game of the spring season. Doing so against a Northern defensive unit that likes to pressure teams, however, might be a bit of a challenge.
“They’re a four-man front team,” Pfannenstiel said of Northern. “They like bringing pressure about 80 percent of snaps and they move quite a bit. They’ve got a great, experienced defensive end in Joe Fehr who’s been around this league for a long time. They’ve got a lot of young, hungry, talented guys playing on defense just like we have on offense. I think it’ll be a great matchup and just excited to just to play in Nelson Stadium and watch our boys compete here in Helena.”
Rich Stubler is in his first season as defensive coordinator for Northern after holding the same position for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League last season. Due to the nature of this season, and all the coaching changes within the Frontier Conference, however, this has been the first time in the abbreviated campaign that Carroll got to see an opposing defense on film in the week leading up to the game.
“A very attacking defense,” Purcell said. “They do a good job of keeping the ball in front of them and making you go 15, 16-play drives. Wanting you to make mistakes. They read the quarterback’s eyes real well and it really brings them to the ball in a quick fashion.”
Of the top-seven Northern tacklers in the team’s first game against College of Idaho, all were either freshmen or sophomores, signifying the young talent Stubler has at his disposal. Nevertheless, Carroll has to get going offensively if it hopes to keep pace with what looks like a much-improved Northern offensive attack and solid defense.
Each team now has at least one game under its respective belts, time that both programs hope has been enough to work out any and all rust that built up over the extended off-season.
Carroll and Northern are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday from Nelson Stadium.
