Carroll's All-American center Andrew Carter (#78) made the decision during the off-season to return for a fifth season of eligibility and his sixth year as a Saint. Carter was the NAIA's Rimington Award winner last season.

HELENA — Carroll’s football team suited up Thursday morning and took the court for its second official practice of the spring.

In helmets, jerseys (no pads), shorts and tennis shoes, the Saints’ position groups spread out as much as they could on the PE Center’s basketball court to run through drills between team periods, a process necessary as Carroll’s practice field thaws out and firms up.

Carroll's football team practiced indoors Thursday morning due to unplayable field conditions. The Saints are two sessions into a 15-practice spring schedule and hope to practice on East Helena's turf football field Saturday and Sunday.

