Carroll's All-American center Andrew Carter (#78) made the decision during the off-season to return for a fifth season of eligibility and his sixth year as a Saint. Carter was the NAIA's Rimington Award winner last season.
Carroll's football team practiced indoors Thursday morning due to unplayable field conditions. The Saints are two sessions into a 15-practice spring schedule and hope to practice on East Helena's turf football field Saturday and Sunday.
HELENA — Carroll’s football team suited up Thursday morning and took the court for its second official practice of the spring.
In helmets, jerseys (no pads), shorts and tennis shoes, the Saints’ position groups spread out as much as they could on the PE Center’s basketball court to run through drills between team periods, a process necessary as Carroll’s practice field thaws out and firms up.
“Obviously being in the gym it’s a little hard, you can’t really go full-speed and things are a little more condensed,” Carroll center Andrew Carter said. “It feels good to get back out there, though, and get the helmets back on and get back to working with the offense.”
Carroll’s 2023 recruiting class featured a handful of mid-year transfers or additions to the roster, players who have the opportunity to join the team for spring drills before the rest of the class (mostly high schoolers) gets to campus this summer.
For those players, and last year’s freshmen and redshirts, spring practice acts like a month-long showcase event.
“Fundamental football,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said of what he wants to see this spring. “Tackle well and play fast. There’s some young guys out there who we really want to see how they grow and how they mature. It gives them a chance to shine. It gives them a chance to get on that two- or three-deep and special teams.”
“There’s no such thing as staying the same – you’re either getting better or getting worse.”
When the Saints’ first team offense took the floor, at about the same place Carroll’s bench would be during basketball season, there was a familiar voice calling out defensive alignments and protection calls from his spot in the middle of Carroll’s offensive line.
Andrew Carter, last season’s NAIA Rimington Award winner and a two-time All-American, will exercise a fifth year of eligibility and return for his sixth season with the Saints.
“He’s an unbelievable leader and a great person,” Purcell said of Carter. “It’s just fun to be around Andrew. He just has a good, positive, outwork-everybody mentality. Great leader for the team.”
Carter had a decision to make this off-season, and after exploring what it takes to pursue a potential NFL contract, decided to create some more film and help the Saints attempt to make the NAIA playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
“Goal is still the same: make it to the NFL,” Carter said. “Just because I came back for another year doesn’t change that. I had an extra year and no [professional] team came and offered me right away, so I was like, ‘alright, I’ll just come back.’”
“I was kinda naïve on the things it takes to get there – the agents, the film, who you talk to…After next season, I feel like I’ll be a lot better off knowing how to go about getting there…Just gotta do my thing this year and there shouldn’t be any issues.”
Carter, who is listed at 6-foot-3, and weighs between 295 and 300 pounds, maxed his bench press out at 455 earlier this year.
For those keeping score at home, that’s four 45-pound plates on each side of the bar, plus a 25-pound plate on each side.
Carter said he feels stronger and healthier than he did last year, and with an offensive line filled with returners, he’s meshing with his teammates at a high level.
“I feel super comfortable running the offense,” Carter said. “I feel super comfortable with all the guys around me – we’ve been playing for four years now. Being older – every year you get older, you’re gonna get a little more athletic.”
“Being this year older, I definitely feel like I’m a step above where I was last year.”
Carroll plans to practice on the synthetic surface at East Helena High School on Saturday and Sunday before, hopefully, practicing on their own field for the first time this spring on Tuesday.
Carroll has 13 scheduled spring practices remaining, culminating in a spring game on Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m.