HELENA — The versatility of Carroll’s defense begins up front, on the edges of the Saints’ defensive line.
Defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow and his position coaches call it the “ROCK” position where players, many of them having prior experience at linebacker or end, pass rush or drop into coverage out of a two-point stance.
“It’s a really fun position,” Carroll sophomore Hunter Peck said. “It’s kinda like the new wave of positions, I feel like. [You gotta] be fast off the edge, have the ability to use your hands, and also be able to open your hips and drop into coverage.”
Peck was primarily a defensive end as a freshman and found success as his playing time built throughout the season. He finished 2021 with 12 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss of yardage, and two sacks.
Now, he’s transitioning to the “ROCK” where he may still find himself in some three-point stances, but most of the time, he’ll stand up and fill a versatile role.
It’s a similar role as last year, but with more coverage responsibilities.
“You can be kinda average at that spot and be an average defense, but when you’re really good at that spot, you can do whatever you want,” Bandelow said. “You can have those guys cover, pass rush, you can have them drop in coverage or put a man on someone. Them being a good athlete and versatile makes us a versatile defense.”
“It helps us match up with who we’re going against.”
Redshirt junior Trent Durfey, redshirt sophomore Ben Mehlhaff and Peck are in a three-man rotation early in camp at the position.
All three are at least 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and excel at one or two aspects of the “ROCK” position – whether that be pass-rushing, dropping into coverage or setting an edge.
Fall camp reps are about shoring up some of those skills and offering the defense as much versatility as possible.
Durfey was Carroll’s seventh-leading tackler last season with 33, while Mehlhaff played only sparingly as a freshman.
At defensive end, the Saints return Jake Walk and Colton Ball from last season. Michael Maafu, a redshirt junior, and Garrett Worden, a redshirt sophomore, can bump outside or fill a tackle position.
Former Helena High standout Forrest Suero has been taking reps at defensive end early in his first camp with Carroll.
Hank Rugg, John Thomson, Colter Zink and Waylon Wolfe will help provide depth at the DE/ROCK positions.
The trio of Walk, Ball and Maafu combined for 52 tackles and nine TFL a season ago, while Worden racked up 6.5 sacks and 10 TFL as one of the biggest disruptors up front for the Saints.
Bandelow described his defensive front as having a lot of “moveable pieces” that allow Carroll to match different packages offenses could throw at them this season.
Facing a team that likes to spread things out – think four wide-outs on the field at the same time – the Saints can get smaller on defense with their STUD, or cover linebackers, or a nickel, and move guys like Peck or Ball inside.
On the flip side, when offenses are bigger – think two tight ends or some form of a jumbo package – the Saints can match with up to three down linemen and two ROCKs on the edge.
All the time, Carroll is attempting to stay unpredictable on defense.
“It allows us to be super versatile,” Bandelow said. “We can drop that field end, we can bring that field end and drop the boundary guy. The offense should never really know where the pressure is coming from. You keep them on their toes that way.”
Former Carroll defensive lineman Cole Greff is back coaching his old position group, but the ROCKs have a new face leading their room.
Gabriel Brown, who has spent 14 years coaching in Montana and made stops at Missoula Sentinel, Frenchtown and Corvallis, joined Carroll’s coaching staff just before fall camp commenced.
Originally from Minnesota, Brown has also coached in Colorado. He has a tie to Carroll, having coached redshirt junior defensive back Liang Liedle at the high school level.
Carroll is his first collegiate coaching position, and just two days into camp, it’s already clear that Brown likes to bring the energy.
“We love people that bring the juice and he’s definitely one of those guys,” Peck said. “We can already tell that he has our backs when we’re on the field, which is super nice. He’s a great guy and a great coach and I’m looking forward to the season with him.”
“Just positive reinforcement of what we believe in, especially here at Carroll,” Brown said. “I love this game so much and I want to pass that down to these kids and have them remember that, ‘hey, we have fun out here, but we still get to work.’”
Carroll conducted practice No. 3 of the fall on Wednesday morning in shoulder pads, helmets and shorts.
The Saints open their 2022 schedule on Aug. 27, at home, against No. 17 Montana Western.
