HELENA — Carroll’s defensive line was, perhaps, the stoutest part of a team that went 6-4 a season ago to capture the Saints’ third straight winning campaign.
The Saints were the only Frontier Conference program to allow less than 100 yards rushing, on average, per game (94.3) and finished 13th in rush defense in the NAIA.
Every impact player from that group is back – from the “ROCK” position to the edge rushers to sixth-year senior Garrett Kocab at nose tackle.
“I feel like things are going really well,” Kocab said of the position group. “We’ve had a lot of improvement out of everybody so far and everyone is feeling good. Ready to rock and roll.”
“[Garrett] Worden is definitely bigger, faster and stronger. He had a great off-season. Jake [Walk] really picked up a lot of new things from spring ball. I’m just feeling the same. Ready to rock and roll. We’ve got some younger guys, too, like Denavion [Ali] – he’s really stepping up. A lot of the younger guys got some good strength over the off-season.”
Kocab is coming off his best season as a Saint.
His 50 tackles were third-best on the team, while his 12 tackles for loss paced the roster. He finished second in sacks with six and picked up his second consecutive first-team All-Conference honor and third straight All-Frontier selection.
Every season, from his first on the field as a redshirt freshman in 2018 to last, Kocab has improved his numbers, and 2022 doesn’t look to be any different.
“They’re coming back heavier and stronger, so we’re excited to see their improvement,” Carroll defensive line coach Cole Greff said of Kocab and Worden. “The biggest thing we’re challenging those two with is a bigger leadership role and they’re doing a great job with that.”
Kocab said that, with his experience and knowledge of the playbook, he’s able to focus on finer details of his position and seek out cues and keys the offensive line may be providing about the upcoming play.
Worden (redshirt sophomore, Laramie Wyoming) was second on the team in TFLs (10) last season and picked up a sack in six of Carroll’s 10 games. He’s in a new number this year, having made the switch from No. 91 to No. 9, and will help Kocab fill the leadership role for that position group.
“There’s that learning curve coming from high school ball to college ball, so they’ve done a great job working with those young defensive linemen, helping them out,” Greff said. “They’re doing a great job right now – if we’re having a slow part of practice, they’re doing a good job getting the guys going and getting them to where we need to get.”
One of those fresh faces to the defensive line is former Helena High standout Forrest Suero.
Suero, who is listed at 5-foot-11, 250 pounds, is donning Worden’s old No. 91 and has been bouncing around in different roles through the first week and a half of fall camp.
“We’re giving Forrest a chance right now,” Greff said. “We’re getting him in different positions and he’s able to compete right now. He’s getting that opportunity to go against older guys. He’s playing end and nose and doing some good things. He’s a high-energy kid and he’s fun to watch out there.”
Suero said he hasn’t necessarily gained weight in preparation for his first collegiate season, but he has turned a lot of fat into muscle. Sticking around Helena and playing for Carroll allowed Suero to be around the team all summer while continuing to enjoy home cooked meals.
“It’s a new experience, but I’m loving every minute of it,” Suero said. “I was here all summer, so it was nice being here with the guys for that. Kinda building the chemistry already.”
Suero has made his presence known during live situations in practice and during a young guns scrimmage Carroll held last Saturday, all while learning from his Big Saint (an older player who mentors a younger player on the roster).
“It’s been hard, no doubt about it, but having a good Big Saint – Kocab has helped me with everything, and Worden, too. It helps a lot,” Suero said.
Michael Maafu (redshirt junior, Phoenix, Arizona) and Jake Walk (redshirt junior, Boise, Idaho) will be in the rotation up front again this year after combining for 34 tackles and five TFL in 2021. Both are listed at 6-foot-3, 260-plus pounds and play primarily on the edges.
Colton Ball (redshirt senior, Clarkston, Washington) will fill a role on the outside, while players like Corbin Walker (redshirt senior, Butte) and Denavion Ali (redshirt freshman, Denver, Colorado) offer some depth.
“We want them to be playing every down as hard as they can – set the tempo,” Greff said of his position group. “Everything starts in the trenches, everything finishes in the trenches, so if we’re doing a good job, we’ll be able to impact the game.”
Carroll held practice No. 8 of fall camp on Tuesday morning. The Saints kick off their 2022 season on Aug. 27, at home, against No. 17 Montana Western.
“It feels like it’s been forever, so I’m ready to rock and roll,” Kocab said. “It’s gonna be amazing having a home game [to start the season]. It’s been a while since we’ve had a home opener.”
