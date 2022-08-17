HELENA — Carroll’s specialist group is deep – the deepest it’s been in a handful of years.
Kicker Stephen Powell and punter Brock Paldi both return after solid seasons. Sensing some depth was needed, however, the Saints prioritized the specialist role in recruiting and landed their top target in Billings West’s Spencer Berger.
Berger was an All-State kicker and punter in high school, and according to Carroll’s Randy Bandelow, was viewed by the Saints as the top available kicker/punter in the state of Montana last recruiting cycle.
“He’s played in state championship games, he’s played in big moments and is able to handle that pressure,” Bandelow, who oversees some of Carroll’s special teams operations, said. “A little more of a kicker than a punter right now, but the punting has impressed me. He put a lot of work into it this summer.”
“The other thing I like about Spencer is he’s a baseball player, so he’s just an athlete.”
Berger has looked good during fall camp as a true freshman as both a kicker and punter. He’s worked with former Carroll punter Dylan Torgerson of Torgerson Kicking and Punting – as has the rest of the Saints’ specialists – to refine some of his skills.
“Preparation this summer was a big thing for me,” Berger said. “I worked with Torgerson multiple times and I slowly perfected my form over the summer. Getting here and competing has been the biggest thing – I can’t be satisfied with anything I’m doing. That’s been helping me get better and better every day.”
Carroll’s roster – right now – features six guys who can kick the football.
Powell and Paldi are the experienced guys and Berger brings plenty of big-game experience having played in three Class AA state championship games.
Connor Marland (freshman; Bountiful, Utah), Nick Clouse (freshman; Seattle, Washington) and Jadon Sheveland (Wasilla, Alaska) will all compete for reps moving forward.
“It’s definitely much more focused – everyone is here for a specific reason and we’re all here to play,” Berger said of the collegiate level. “We’re all more focused on that and we’re all pushing each other. Now that I have multiple other kickers to compete with, we’ve just been sharpening each other, like iron on iron.”
Powell, a redshirt senior, has been Carroll’s primary kicker the last two seasons after splitting that duty in 2019.
He connected on nine of his 12 field goals last fall and all 27 of his extra-point attempts.
“He just continues to get more and more consistent,” Bandelow said of Powell. “He’s our most consistent kicker and has the best ball flight. Really good trajectory on his kicks, really good height.”
Paldi, a junior from Oregon City, Oregon, has handled Carroll’s punting duties each of the last two seasons after transferring during the COVID year.
He averaged 33.6 yards per boot during the 2021 spring season and backed that up with a 36.8-yard average in the fall.
“Brock has had his best fall camp since he’s been here,” Bandelow said. “The big challenge for Brock was to improve the hang time and he’s done that. He’s getting, consistently, over 4.0 [second] hang times now. It’s a lot of hard work in summer starting to show up now.”
John Thomson, Carroll’s long snapper, has a relationship with all the Saints’ kickers. He fills the snapper role on punt and some field goals, a job he took up during his prep career.
Thomson was not recruited to Carroll as a long snapper like Antonio Basterrechea was this past year, but he has rediscovered a talent he first cultivated in high school.
“One of the most important things is having a routine,” Thomson said of the position. “Doing the same thing every single time and not letting your emotions get too high or too low with it.”
Bandelow, who was promoted to defensive coordinator in the off-season, was Carroll’s special teams coordinator last fall.
With the hiring of defensive backs coach Van Cooper Jr., Bandelow has taken a step back to focus more on the operation side of the position group while the former Griz safety steps into the special teams coordinator role.
As part of a small-college football program, though, no coach is too far away from special teams responsibilities.
“It’s all hands on deck,” Bandelow said. “The offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, head coach, they all coach on special teams. The special teams coordinator is in charge of coaching those coaches and making sure the drills look like what you want them to.”
“Special teams are really important around here and they always have been.”
Carroll held practice No. 15 of fall camp on Wednesday afternoon. The Saints begin their 2022 season on Aug. 27, at home, against No. 17 Montana Western.
