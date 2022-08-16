HELENA — Playing fast and hitting people sounds like the best job to have as a football player, and that’s exactly what Carroll asks its linebackers to do.
It’s just one of three positions that saw a starter leave following last season, but even though Thomas Robitaille is gone, the Saints’ linebacker corps is a deep and experienced one heading into the 2022 campaign.
“We do a good job of asking the more detailed questions in meetings,” sixth-year senior Colin Sassano said. “We understand the defense as a whole. We’re all really close and good friends and we like to play fast and hit people. I think we do a good job of bringing energy and making sure everyone is on the same page with communication.”
“I think we’re a veteran group that plays the game the right way and has a lot of fun doing it.”
Sassano, a Helena Capital alum, missed the 2021 spring season and two games in the fall with an injury. He recovered, and according to Carroll’s defensive coordinator Randy Bandelow, Sassano finished last year on a high note playing some of the best football of his career.
“It’s been good to see him healthy,” Bandelow said of Sassano. “He made it through spring ball and is healthy through fall camp so far. He’s been productive, he’s a play-maker.”
“He’s an extension of the coaching staff out there. He’s been there, seen it, done it. He’s a guy – you tell him one thing in a meeting and you go out there and it looks exactly how you want it to.”
Sassano is on track to start at inside linebacker, as is redshirt sophomore Tucker Jones. Jacob Resch, a redshirt junior, is competing for first-team reps, as well, but the Saints have installed a defensive package that puts all three of them on the field at the same time.
Jones, at 6-foot, 220 pounds, fills the more traditional inside linebacker position, while Resch, at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, bumps out to play outside linebacker, or the “ROCK” position that combines coverage with pass-rushing.
Resch also plays some inside linebacker on the second-team defense.
“They both do things at a very high level,” Bandelow said. “Jake is fast and athletic, can run, likes to hit. Tucker is just a gamer. He finds a way to make plays. [He] diagnoses what’s going on and gets to the football.”
Jones and Resch combined for 58 tackles and five tackles for loss a season ago. Jones was credited with two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 10 games.
This season will be Sassano’s last at Carroll. With the COVID year, Resch has two more, if he chooses to exercise the additional year of eligibility. Both, along with Jones, have enough in-game experience where they’ve been able to build chemistry and build enough reps to slow the game down.
“The game – when you come in – is super fast,” Resch said. “Once you can slow that game down, it does tremendous things. I think the biggest jump from high school football to college football is the film and understanding the defense and the mental game.
“You can be the most athletic stud out there, but if you don’t understand it mentally, you won’t be able to provide for the team.”
Bandelow described the linebacker position as “a very mental position” and as one that requires players to stay locked in all the time. They relay the checks to the guys in the box pre-snap and it’s up to them to know what’s going on at all times.
Austin Bedke, a redshirt junior out of Oakley, Idaho, saw increased playing time last year when the injury bug bit and has been repping with the second-team in fall camp. Nick Anderson, a redshirt sophomore from Kirkland, Washington, also provides some depth at the inside linebacker position.
Outside of those guys is Carroll’s “STUD” position, outside linebackers who fill a variety of roles for the Saints.
Players like Rex Irby (senior; Boise, Idaho) and Nainoa Soto (senior; Kapaa, Hawaii) excel at that position.
“That STUD position is what really makes this defense go,” Bandelow said. “You can get away with [having] an average football player there, but the better you are at that position, the better your defense is going to be.”
“Having someone like Rex allows us to be really versatile. We can play some man, we can blitz, we can drop in a zone.”
Irby was second-team All-Conference in the spring of 2021 and backed that up with first-team honors last fall.
He was second on the team in tackles both seasons, and most recently, recorded 56 tackles and a sack. In nine games, Irby also picked off two passes and recovered two fumbles.
In last season’s opener against Montana Western, Irby logged six tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.
“Rex was a safety in high school, we moved him down to that STUD position after his second year here,” Bandelow said. “He’s found a home there. It’s the versatility. You can blitz him, you can play man with him, you can drop him into coverage.”
“You can do a little bit of everything and he’ll show up and make a play.”
Soto transferred to Carroll in 2020 after a couple seasons at Feather River College in California where he played safety.
In nine games last season, Soto recorded 16 tackles, one TFL and a pass break-up.
Ben Held (redshirt sophomore; Great Falls), Chayton Winkle (redshirt freshman; Helena) and Luke Wilson (redshirt senior; Missoula) will all likely see playing time on special teams this season.
Carroll held practice No. 14 of fall camp on Tuesday afternoon. The Saints kick off their 2022 season on Aug. 27, at home, against No. 17 Montana Western.
