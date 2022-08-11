HELENA — Five fingers make a fist and that’s how many offensive linemen who started a year ago return for Carroll’s football team.
“I’m really excited with how the group is working together,” Saints offensive line coach Ryan Springer said following Thursday’s practice. “I think our guys had a great practice today and we’re just trying to stack good days. What we’re striving for is a lot of consistency, and I think that’s something we can continue to improve upon.”
Tim Sellars (6-foot-4, 280 pounds) and Hunter Mecham (6-foot-4, 285 pounds) are back at the tackle position, while Jadon Lamb (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) and Sebastian Koch (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) bring their experience to the guard spots.
Andrew Carter (6-foot-3, 300 pounds), Carroll’s All-American center, is going into his fourth season starting up front and is coming off back-to-back first-team All-Conference selections from the spring and fall of 2021.
Only Maverick Roberts, who filled in at guard during portions of last season, does not return to the Saints’ roster.
“I think our o-line is making a lot of progress,” Carter said. “We’re all returners. We communicate well with each other. We all understand the scheme, now we just gotta clean it up and get it crisp so we can run it to perfection. I feel good about it. You have those off days as a team, but then you come back and you get it fixed and you start going again.”
Carroll’s offensive line was young last season, but with a season of experience comes group chemistry and a better understanding of the speed of the game and, hopefully, consistency.
“Chemistry-wise it’s great having all five guys back,” Mecham, who plays right tackle, said. “It’s not like trying to get another guy in the club, we’re all there, we know everyone’s quirks and everything about each other. We know how each other plays, we know how each other sets up – it really helps knowing the guy next to you.”
Mecham was second-team All-Conference last spring, and after bumping out to tackle for the fall, picked up first-team All-Frontier honors.
Like the last two seasons, Carroll will rely on Carter to be its on-the-field coach from the center position.
He’s responsible for all the point calls and identifying defensive keys that Carroll uses to establish its pass protections or run-blocking schemes. From there, it’s about being physical, and according to Springer, he’s looking for first step execution, hat [helmet] and hand placement and a strong finish from his linemen on every play.
For Carter, as one of the older guys in the position group, he’s looked to for leadership.
“We need someone to make a spark during practice,” Carter said. “Sometimes the defense will make a play and they’ll be [fired] up and then the offense will make a play and there won’t be any noise being made.”
“A big leadership thing for us will be to get our guys going so we’re ready to attack the defense and defenses to come. I would say the biggest thing about leadership right now is just making sure that everyone knows they can count on you and that you’ll be that spark when they need it.”
With Lamb banged up, former Helena Capital standout and University of Montana transfer Conor Quick has been getting first-team reps at left guard.
Quick, whose sister Madi played volleyball at Carroll, spent two seasons at Montana before transferring ahead of the COVID year. He dealt with injury last season, but has added depth to the Saints’ offensive line.
“Conor is healthy and ready to go,” Springer said. “We’re excited to have Conor in there and he’s certainly added a lot to that competition. He’s been very eager to learn and improve. He’s coming off an injury last year, so it’s good to have him back healthy.”
Redshirt freshman Andrew Devine (left tackle), redshirt sophomore Ben Paz (left guard), redshirt sophomore Max Peed (center) and freshman Wyatt Sandford (right guard) have been getting second-team reps and rotating, in a limited fashion, with the first team.
All of Carroll’s offensive linemen have experienced the depth and talent of the Saints’ defensive front during live portions of practice, something that will only help with preparations for the season.
“It definitely prepares us for everything that we are gonna come across this season,” Mecham said. “I’ll be surprised if any of us are taken by surprise by another defensive line this year, especially with who we have up front.”
Carroll held practice No. 10 of fall camp on Thursday morning. The Saints kick off their 2022 schedule on Aug. 27, at home, against No. 17 Montana Western.
