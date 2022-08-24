HELENA — Jack Prka’s “baptism by fire” came four games into last season when he was elevated to Carroll’s starting quarterback.
Not only did he survive, he thrived, throwing for over 250 yards and two touchdowns in a game the Saints should have won.
There were nerves from the true freshman, no doubt, but his ability to pick up the offense, maintain a level of confidence and guide Carroll to a 5-2 record as the starter quelled any thoughts of a potential quarterback battle heading into this season.
Now, Prka is ready to take off.
“I think the big goal for Jack in the off-season with coach [Troy] Purcell and myself was to go from an understanding of the offense to a mastery of the offense,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said.
“I thought he had a good understanding last year, but he has shown some maturity in terms of understanding the full concepts and getting to third and fourth reads, at times, and taking command of the huddle.”
“Although mastery as a sophomore is probably exceptional, that also fits his desire for the game and his intelligence level.”
Prka has the natural arm talent to stand out on any field in the NAIA. He proved that time and time again with exceptional throws last season on his way to 1,360 yards and 13 touchdowns, and he’s done it again this fall camp in practices and scrimmages.
Talk to his coaches and it’s not big picture things talent-wise that Prka was tasked with working on this summer, but rather small, detailed aspects – like depth in the pocket – of his game that were focuses this off-season.
Purcell said Prka’s ability to anticipate throws is unmatched by any quarterback he’s ever coached and that his ability to understand coverages – while ever-evolving – is impressive for his age and experience-level.
Leadership is where Prka made the biggest strides this spring and summer.
He was named one of six team captains, a title that comes with an expectation.
“I think guys definitely have more respect [for me],” Prka said. “I had to earn that last year. They’re asking me to step into that [leadership] role more and more. It’s my job to fill it and keep improving.”
“I’m not too much of a vocal guy, but I can choose my moments when I feel the guys need a little pick-me-up…I think that’s really the quarterback’s responsibility.”
Cam Rothie, a redshirt junior wide-out and Carroll’s leading pass-catcher last season, said Prka does a good job getting everyone’s minds right and on the same page in the huddle.
It’s something Prka can do because he has a heightened sense of confidence in himself – derived from in-game experience – and a vast knowledge of the playbook.
The game has slowed down for him, allowing Prka to just play “fluid” and with energy.
“I think the more relaxed I am, the better I play,” Prka said. “[I want to] bring more energy, also. It’s like a calm energy that I’m trying to bring where I can be relaxed in the huddle and maybe tell a joke when the time is right. But in live action when I’m playing, be calm and precise.”
On-field expectations for Prka are simple and mirror what Carroll’s coaches would want to see from any quarterback who might be under center: be consistent, execute the given play and be able to control the game while helping to set the tempo for the offense.
Prka is QB1 in a position group that maintained six quarterbacks throughout fall camp.
It’s a group that lost veteran Devan Bridgewater and freshman Marcus Wittman during the off-season and saw redshirt sophomore Chase Coyle go down with an injury during spring camp, but one that has bounced back and features some quality depth.
Three quarterbacks, including Prka, are upperclassmen, while Isaiah Claunch (Billings West), Devon Suko (Hauser, Idaho) and Slade Schuster (Anchorage, Alaska) are freshmen.
Ryan Daggett is in his fourth year with the program, and after a stint at wide receiver, is back under center. He tossed three touchdowns in the Saints’ spring game and has, according to his coaches, matured physically to be able to throw the football a little more crisply.
Daggett, at least for now, has been tabbed as Prka’s back-up.
Quinn Stamps, a 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore out of Chelan, Washington, committed to Carroll in March and got to campus in June. He brings some junior-college experience from College of the Canyons in California and can throw the deep ball with precision.
Stamps’ understanding of the offense is improving daily, according to his coaches, as is his ability to make short and intermediate passes accurately.
Stamps has been splitting second-team reps with Daggett, but all signs point to him being the third quarterback on Carroll’s depth chart moving forward.
Carroll opens its 2022 schedule on Saturday, at home, against No. 17-ranked Montana Western. Kick off is slated for 1 p.m.
