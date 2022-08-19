HELENA — Matthew Burgess, Duncan Kraft and Baxter Tuggle are not only teammates, they’re best friends.
All three arrived at Carroll as members of the Saints’ 2019 recruiting class, and as running backs, have spent tons of time around each other the last three years.
“It’s a pretty unique experience getting to spend so much time with two of my best friends,” Kraft said. “Came in and met those guys – they’ve been awesome friends and awesome teammates. It’s a very cool experience being able to continue that.”
Kraft and Tuggle stepped up last fall when Burgess suffered a knee injury in the season-opener and combined for over 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground.
It's an experience they might not have gotten had adversity not struck considering Burgess was an All-American in the spring of 2021 and rushed for over 1,000 yards as a true freshman.
“When Burgess went down with his knee, it really gave the other two an opportunity to show what they had talent-wise,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “I don’t know if they would have had that opportunity [otherwise].”
“It just shows that next man up mentality and that they’re ready and understand the offense.”
Now, as Burgess looks to maintain his health, and Kraft and Tuggle tout the benefits that come with in-game experience, Carroll’s run game is shaping up to be a three-headed monster.
“I’ve seen a lot of really committed guys working their tails off [during fall camp],” Kraft said. “The younger guys coming in – they’re really talented and they’re picking up the offense pretty quick and they’re working hard.”
“All those guys – they run really hard,” Burgess said. “Every one of our running backs has the capability to get out there and play.”
Burgess was voted a team captain by his peers this week, as was quarterback Jack Prka and center Andrew Carter on the offense. Linebackers Colin Sassano and Rex Irby, as well as defensive lineman Garrett Kocab, were selected as defensive captains.
Kraft, who is listed at 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, burst onto the scene in the spring of 2021 with 114 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries against Montana State Northern.
He enjoyed a career game against Montana Tech (29 carries, 148 yards, three touchdowns) in the fall and finished the year with four, 100-yard rushing efforts.
Tuggle, had he had enough carries to qualify, would have ranked inside the top-25 nationally in yards per carry (5.7). He scored the first two touchdowns of his collegiate career against College of Idaho last season and went over the century mark with a 123-yard, two-touchdown performance in the season-finale on Nov. 13.
Then there’s Cormac Benn, a redshirt freshman out of Bigfork High School, who makes Carroll’s running back group at least four players deep.
Benn carried the ball five times for 57 yards, and even broke a 23-yard run, in a blowout victory against Northern last fall.
He’s found the end zone in both of Carroll’s preseason scrimmages this fall and has even displayed the ability to get involved in the passing game out of the backfield.
“He really looked good in the fall against Northern,” Purcell said. “I think he improved over the spring, but I think he’s had an unbelievable fall. I think I’ve seen more growth out of him this fall camp than I’ve seen out of him since he’s been here.”
Benn, as well as the rest of Carroll’s running backs, are under the direction of a new, but familiar, position coach. Saints Hall of Famer Jim Hogan, who was the offensive line and strength coach on Carroll’s championship teams in the mid-2000s, is back and tutoring the running backs.
“He’s a genius with the offensive line,” Kraft said. “He’s explained what’s going on in front of us on run plays and pass protections. He’s brought a deeper understanding to the running back room.”
Burgess said Hogan has done a good job conveying the bigger picture – meaning how the running backs fit into pass protection and what the offensive line is doing on different plays – of the offense.
“He’s got a passion for the game and a love for his players,” Purcell said of Hogan. “It’s very evident – he’s coaching both high school ball and some Carroll ball, too. He’s probably the only person in the country right now that’s doing both.”
“He was an o-line guy forever, and we put him with the running backs because he knew protections and they’re having a great time.”
Game week is right around the corner for the Saints, and on Saturday morning at 10:15, Carroll will hold its final preseason scrimmage.
It’ll be treated like a mock game day by the players and will include some live portions with the first- and second-teams. Special teams will get an opportunity to shine, as will the third- and fourth-team offenses and defenses.
From there, the Saints will roll toward game week to finish preparations for the season-opener against No. 17 Montana Western on Aug. 27.
“I feel like this team can’t wait [for the season],” Kraft said. “We’ve been excited for this season ever since the last one ended. On the competitive side of things, we have a Bible verse in our locker – iron sharpens iron, one man sharpens another.”
“We’re really competitive and we want to make each other better. That’s the mentality we have in practice and scrimmages.”
