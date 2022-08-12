HELENA — Safety is the one position – on either side of the ball – that saw major turnover following last season for Carroll’s football team.
TJ Abraham was Carroll’s leading tackler last fall after holding that same distinction during the spring season. Dawson Zebarth was the Saints’ fifth-leading tackler in 2021, but along with Abraham, graduated from the program, leaving an opportunity for younger players to step up.
Enter Tug Smith and Kaden Gardner.
Smith, a redshirt junior from Newport, Washington, racked up 13 tackles and two pass break-ups as a rotational player in 2021. He is perhaps best known for catching the fake punt from Marcus Wittman in the third quarter of a game against Eastern Oregon that helped spark Carroll’s comeback and eventual victory.
Gardner was credited with three tackles and an interception last season. He is a redshirt sophomore and 2022 will be his third season with the program.
“They’re good players,” Carroll’s first-year defensive backs coach Van Cooper Jr. said. “They love to hit. They’re like the quarterback in the secondary as far as communication [goes] – they get the calls out to the corners and everybody.”
“Tug is a quick guy and he can come make a hit or get a pick. Kaden does everything right. He’s always in the right spot at the right time.”
Smith and Gardner are both listed at 5-foot-11 and at least 175 pounds. While they don’t have a ton of on-field experience at the collegiate level, they soaked up everything veterans like Abraham and Zebarth passed along and are still learning from guys like Zach Spiroff and Micah Ans.
“Just understanding your leverage depending on the play call,” Gardner said in regards to what he learned from guys playing in front of him. “Where your help is at and where you fit into the defense – whether you’ve got a linebacker helping you inside or your other safety helping you out over the top or the corner is outside of you.”
“[TJ and Dawson] had a really good knowledge of the defense and they did a good job explaining that to us.”
Cooper, who played safety at the University of Montana in the mid-2000s, has brought some of that experience to Carroll’s position group. He said that, while Carroll’s safeties understand down and distance and their responsibilities, he’s helping them grasp offenses a little better and what teams could run out of certain formations.
Cooper wants to see plenty of communication out of his safeties making sure they’re getting into the right calls and making the right checks pre-snap. Leverage is huge at the safety position, as is being in the right spot at the right time.
“There’s a ton of different stuff to look at,” Smith said of his responsibilities on the backend. “Every formation is different. We just trust what the coaches put in for that certain play call and just do what we’re told. We just communicate with each other – all 11 of us get on the same page.”
Thomas McGree, a redshirt sophomore out of Butte Central and the younger brother of former Saints players Connor and Nate McGree, offers some depth at safety.
McGree is listed at 6-foot-1, 190 pounds and will wear No. 18 this season after donning No. 30 in 2021.
“[Thomas] has been a big play-maker all spring and he’s starting to pick it up a little bit,” Cooper said. “Proud of Thomas – he’s able to cover sideline to sideline. Thomas brings a little bit of everything. He’s a fast player, he’s a high-collision guy and he’ll go get the ball out of the air. He’s a very cerebral football player.”
Gardner said one of his favorite parts of playing safety is the ability to make plays. Whether that’s in the run game or on a passing down, he enjoys sticking his nose in the action and making things happen.
He, Smith and the defense will get an opportunity to do that on Saturday morning when the Saints hold an intrasquad scrimmage. The scrimmage, which is scheduled to begin about 10:15, will present the first- and second-team offenses and defenses with live situations and include some special teams work.
Carroll held practice No. 11 of fall camp on Friday morning. The Saints kick off their 2022 schedule on Aug. 27, at home, against No. 17 Montana Western.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.