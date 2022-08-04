HELENA — Quarterback Jack Prka’s best friends – Carroll’s wide receiver corps – returns all but one impact player from a season ago.
Kyle Pierce was second-team All-Conference as a senior after leading the Frontier Conference in yards per reception (18.5) and the Saints in total yards (537) and touchdowns (six).
His departure leaves a hole to fill production-wise, but Carroll has a couple guys ready to step into primetime roles.
Cam Rothie, a redshirt junior out of Hamilton High School, paced the team in receptions a season ago. He averaged north of 11 yards per catch, but found the end zone just once.
He is one of Carroll’s most reliable, sure-handed receivers and has emerged as a go-to target in third-down and red zone situations.
In six of the nine games in which Rothie caught a pass last season, he had a reception of at least 20 yards. The Saints want to see more of that out of the 5-foot-9, 170-pound wide-out as he settles into a leadership role within the position group.
“The big thing I talked to Cam about is being a leader,” Carroll offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Alex Pfannenstiel said. “He’s a guy that started last year as a sophomore and is coming into his junior year. We want to see him become more vocal and kinda become the voice of our group to help set the tempo.”
Jaden Harrison is in a similar position as Rothie.
He’s been taking first-team reps early in camp and was the Saints’ third-best receiver in terms of production last season (18 receptions, 246 yards, 1 TD). Harrison is in his fourth year with the program, and as one of the elder statesmen of the group, has helped the younger guys find their way.
“It’s actually been a really fun role to play,” Harrison said. “I wouldn’t call myself an old vet, but they do, and Chris [Akulschin] and these younger guys are really stepping into that role of becoming well-rounded players. They’re applying themselves to learning and putting in the work. It’s been fun to have that good chemistry with the guys.”
Harrison has already made a couple nice grabs on the outside early in fall camp and is on track to once again be involved in Carroll’s kick return game. Rothie will continue his role as Carroll’s primary punt returner this season.
Harrison feels that, in his time at Carroll, the Saints’ offense has forged its identity as a tough, hard-working unit, one in which levels of trust are high among teammates.
“I really think we’ve matured as a unit,” Harrison said. “Coach Pfannenstiel as the OC and coach [Troy] Purcell helping out has really helped us to gain a little bit of a swagger and an identity. We know who we are, we know what we’re doing when we come out on game days, and I think it shows once we step out onto the field.”
A number of young players are vying for playing time with the season roughly three weeks away.
Chris Akulschin, a redshirt freshman out of Gig Harbor, Washington, is positioned to get some opportunities early in the season. At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Akulschin has the size, and he’s shown the speed and ability to make tough catches.
“Chris’s biggest thing – he has a lot of talent – is consistency,” Pfannenstiel said. “Anytime that you’re coaching freshmen, it’s that down-to-down, day-to-day consistency. Chris works very hard and there’s a lot he still has to learn, but the nice part about coaching him is he shows up everyday with a great attitude wanting to get better.”
“I took my redshirt year [in 2021] to really focus on learning the playbook and talking to the older guys,” Akulschin said. “Learning some stuff that comes with experience. Staying in the weight room, getting bigger and stronger, adapting to the college level.”
Jake Brown, when healthy, will see playing time. Luke Jensen, a redshirt junior, Luke Schabot, a redshirt sophomore, and Easton Durham, a redshirt freshman, offer some depth. Cole Truman, another redshirt freshman, has made some solid grabs already in camp.
Former Townsend standout Gavin Vandenacre continues to settle in at the collegiate level and work toward solidifying a spot on the depth chart.
Carroll held practice No. 4 of the fall Thursday morning in shoulder pads, helmets and shorts. The Saints kick off their fall schedule on Aug. 27, at home, against No. 17 Montana Western.
