HELENA — Getting away to East Helena High School for a Saturday morning practice felt like a mini away game for the Carroll football team. In about one week, the Saints are scheduled to hit the road for real to begin a four-game conference-only slate of games.
Carroll’s first two games -- against Rocky Mountain College and Eastern Oregon -- will be played on turf fields, necessitating the trip to East Helena to practice on the Vigilantes’ synthetic football field.
“One thing about this time of year, that ground is just starting to thaw out a little bit, so the top layer is a little bit slippery,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “There’s times we’d have three guys fall down during a play on our regular field. Having this opportunity to come out here and not a single person fell down because of slipping issues, just really excited, we’re amping back up. We have our plans for getting our field back up and running and it just makes it that much more exciting for when that happens.”
Opened last year, East Helena’s turf field is the closest opportunity the Saints have to simulate what playing in Billings next week and in La Grande, Oregon the week after will be like. It also helped provide the players with a change of scenery without getting too far from their own backyard.
“It’s great to get some good footing out here and get some consistent ground, and to be able to speed cut for wide receivers,” offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “We want them to be on the surface we’re gonna be on [during] game day...I think it’s a beautiful field and a great facility and I think our guys enjoyed a change of scenery for the first time in a while.”
Pfannenstiel has counted 30-plus practices between fall camp and the spring where Carroll has played against some form of its own defense. With the Saints’ first game since Nov. 16, 2019 just over the horizon, however, the coaching staff is preparing scout team looks that emulate what Rocky Mountain is likely to do next week.
Combine that with some install work, both offensively and defensively, and the steps already taken to build a depth chart and Carroll is progressing toward being game day ready.
“I don’t think, as a coach, you ever think you’re 100 percent,” Purcell said of his team’s preparation. “You might think you’re ready, but something is gonna come up. It could be off-sides penalties, it could be this, it could be that...You always want more time to tweak this a little more, make that a little better and get more reps with the guys. I feel pretty good where we’re at going into game week and we should be ahead of the game.”
Saturday was mostly about getting some younger players reps to prepare them for when Carroll needs to lean on them in-season. With the nature of the schedule, the Saints’ depth is a bit thin since a crop of seniors graduated in the fall and others are being held out for various reasons. Without the freshman class to fill those spots, some position areas are a little light on players at the moment despite the upcoming conference schedule.
That means everybody on the field should prepare like a starter, according to Purcell, and there is a heightened sense of making sure players stay healthy and available as the season approaches.
“You’re a spring ball roster with conference games, there’s not a lot of depth,” Purcell said. “So you really gotta take care of your guys, try to get them to Saturday. Today was a lot of the younger guys scrimmaging and we were trying to get better that way with the younger guys, get some evaluation.”
Purcell said the team is dealing with a few injuries at the moment, but his program remains free of COVID-19. That’s a credit, he said, to his players and staff for keeping themselves out of harm's way with the virus by wearing a mask and social distancing when around others.
By the time next Saturday rolls around, it will have been nearly 16 months since Carroll played Eastern Oregon to close the 2019 campaign. A lot has changed within the Saints’ roster and coaching staff since then, and the country as a whole has had to learn to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic. What has failed to change, however, is the excitement that surrounds game day for those that wear purple and gold.
“I can’t be more excited,” Pfannenstiel said. “We coach because we love to compete. We compete everyday against each other and you start to get that little rub against each other. Now we get to go compete with someone else and it’ll be great. I’m excited for us as coaches, I’m excited for our players to compete, too. It’ll be so much fun to watch them play and to do what they love. We love it everyday, but game day is a little more special than the rest.”
The Saints travel to Billings on Saturday to face Rocky Mountain to begin their 2021 spring season. Kick off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
