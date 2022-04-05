HELENA — Carroll’s football team is coming off its third-straight winning season, and on Tuesday, the program announced two coaching changes on the defensive side of the ball.
Randy Bandelow, who is going into his fourth season with the Saints, has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Van Cooper Jr., a former safety with the Montana Grizzlies in the mid-2000s, was announced as Carroll’s new defensive backs coach.
The moves were in response to Wes Nurse’s departure to become the cornerbacks coach at Eastern Washington University. Nurse served as Carroll’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons.
Bandelow, who joined the Saints staff in 2019, gets promoted from his position as Carroll’s special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach.
“It’s special for me to have worked my way up here,” Bandelow said. “I’ve been around the guys, I got a pretty good feel for the players we have around here. I think I’ve done a pretty good job of earning a little bit of their respect along the way, too…We’re pretty talented on defense. We’ve got a good thing going from the last couple seasons, so it’s my job to keep that thing rolling and let those guys go make plays.”
Bandelow’s background centers around the defensive side of the football. He assisted with the defensive line during his early coaching days at Scottsdale Community College in Arizona and spent two years with cornerbacks as a graduate assistant at the University of Mary before moving on to outside linebackers.
“Coach Bandelow has definitely earned the opportunity to jump up to the next step as the defensive coordinator here...He’s very intelligent, very smart when it comes to fits and understanding where the strengths and weaknesses of the defense are…I feel very, very confident in our defense,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said.
Promoting from within allows the Saints to keep the defensive scheme and terminology, two things current players are used to, unchanged. That, according to Purcell, will help guys play faster, and from an on-field standpoint, keeps the structure of what has been a stout defense intact.
Last spring, Carroll’s defense paced the Frontier Conference in scoring (16.5 points per game) in a shortened four-game slate and replicated that feat by allowing the second-fewest points per game (19.7) in the conference during the 2021 fall season.
Carroll also ranked 13th in the NAIA in rush yards allowed per game (94.3), 19th in total yards allowed (299.1) and tied for 12th in the nation with 16 interceptions last year.
Carroll finished last season 6-4, winning five of its last six games to accomplish that. The Saints shutout MSU-Northern on homecoming and allowed a combined 23 points over their last two games to beat Southern Oregon and College of Idaho at home.
“We’re not completely overhauling the defense,” Bandelow said. “We’re pretty good defensively, so we’re gonna keep the things rolling there. That part is good. We know the players and we know the schemes, so now it’s making those little tweaks. Then for me, it’s continuing to find my voice out there and find the best way to keep those guys motivated each and every day.”
Just like Bandelow, Cooper has coaching ties to the state of Arizona. Originally from Detroit, Cooper finished high school in Denver and played safety for the Griz from 2003-2007 under head coach Bobby Hauck.
Cooper was the fourth-leading tackler on Montana’s 2004 team that made the FCS National Championship Game and helped the Griz make four-straight playoff appearances.
Cooper got his start in coaching as a student assistant under Griz head coach Robin Pflugrad. Following that, Cooper spent nine years coaching at the high school level in Arizona.
One of Cooper’s former teammates, Matt Troxel, referred him to a job opening at MSU-Northern and Cooper spent the 2021 season on Mike Van Diest’s defensive staff in Havre.
“I know a little bit about Carroll’s history from playing for the Griz 15 years ago,” Cooper said. “We heard a lot about Carroll winning national championships. I had the pleasure to coach with Mike Van Diest last year at Northern. That was a big honor and I got to hear the stories about Carroll and the tradition.”
Cooper said he learned a lot from Van Diest, and when that staff was let go at Northern, he took a job at a junior college in Oklahoma. That lasted just over a week before Carroll came calling.
“I got the phone call last Tuesday,” Cooper said. “I was at Northeast Oklahoma. I got a phone call from coach Randy [Bandelow] who wanted to talk with me about my interest in the position. We talked and we shared a lot of similarities as far as family and atmosphere [ideas for] here at Carroll, as well as defensive philosophy.”
Purcell said, in the hiring of Cooper, he contacted Hauck at UM, Van Diest, Cooper’s former teammate and friend Vernon Smith, and Carroll track coach Harry Clark, who coached Cooper at Montana, to discuss his potential fit for the position.
“[Heard] nothing but good things about him,” Purcell said of Cooper. “High character guy, a lot of energy, loves the game. He’s about developing young men to be the best that they can be. That’s the overall goal of what we’re doing here – making sure we’re putting some good guys out there in the community to be successful men.”
Purcell coached with Smith at Idaho before accepting the position at Carroll. Smith was a senior for the Griz when Cooper was a freshman and has acted as something of a mentor for the newest member of Carroll’s coaching staff.
“When I was a freshman in 2003, Vernon was a big mentor for a lot of the freshmen,” Cooper said. “He took us in…Kinda gave us a rundown of the Griz Way. He’s been one of my best friends since Montana. We’ve stayed in touch. I’ve asked him for a lot of advice as far as coaching goes. He helped me a lot as far as how to do interviews and stuff like that. I thank Vernon a lot for referring me to coach Purcell.”
By all accounts, Cooper has hit the ground running with the Saints. Cooper said that, as a former defensive back, he can relate with Carroll’s secondary more easily and pass knowledge that he has amassed and learned from others, to players in a way they will understand quickly.
Cooper will eventually take over the special teams coordination from Bandelow as the spring turns to summer, but for now his focus is with the defensive backs.
“He’s been there and he’s seen and done it,” Bandelow said of Cooper. “He’s going to really help with a lot of mid-game adjustments, game planning for the coverage…He’s an absolute technician out there. He’s going to get our guys better technique-wise and give them more tools in their toolbox. He’s already helped out. He’s still learning the defense, but he’s already grabbed our guys and held them after practice and taught them a couple new techniques to work on.”
A number of Carroll’s defensive starters return for the 2022 season. TJ Abraham and Dawson Zebarth are gone from the secondary, but the Saints bring back a strong front and linebacker corps, plus veteran Zach Spiroff.
Bandelow said the group has been able to move past focusing on some of the bigger concepts to focus primarily on little coaching points and how each player fits within the scheme Carroll wants to utilize.
“We’ve been able to install pretty quickly, get in most of our defense, taking out little things here or there that are game plan specific,” Bandelow said. “We kinda front-loaded the install, so we’ve got a lot of stuff in right now and now it’s [about] little minor tweaks. We have pretty much everything but third down stuff in. We can get that stuff in pretty soon and keep everything rolling.”
Carroll is scheduled to play a spring game on April 23 to wrap up its practice slate. The Saints open their 2022 fall schedule on Aug. 27, at home, against Montana Western.
