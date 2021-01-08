HELENA — Carroll College football has a decidedly Idaho flavor. Eighteen of the players currently listed on the online roster are from the state of Idaho, including last season's starting quarterback Devan Bridgewater.
With Helena’s proximity to Idaho, it makes sense the Saints would target top talent from the state. Wes Nurse’s addition to the staff this past spring, however, only bolstered Carroll’s ties to the area. Nurse, a former standout defensive back at Boise State, is in charge of recruiting Southern Idaho as well as Seattle and Southern California.
“I went to school there and I still have a bunch of buddies and mutual friends around there in the area that can help me out, point me in the right direction on where to look and who to look to,” Nurse said about recruiting in Idaho. “At the end of the day, it’s about the connections and relationships with the players and people in general.”
For the Saints, recruiting naturally begins in Montana, but that does not mean the staff ignores some of the better players and programs from out of state. Some of Carroll's top contributors from last year's team came from non-Montana cities.
“For us, we targeted Eastern Washington all the way down the whole state of Idaho,” Nurse said. “It’s very important to the success of Carroll College. To do that, we got to recruit everywhere and we do have a great name in Idaho itself. We just got to keep doing a great job of getting those kids to come here.”
With the path from an NAIA school to the NFL hard to navigate, recruiters entice prospective student-athletes with the value of a degree. Nurse said he asks his recruits to think about what they want to do in the next six or seven years. While those plans may not always include football, playing the sport can help shape student-athletes’ lives.
Plus, Nurse said, coming to Carroll means playing for a program with a rich football tradition, one rooted in winning and driven to churn out quality young men.
“You could have a great experience as far as on the football field because we do have a winning tradition with all the wins and national championships and conference championships,” Nurse said. “But we also have guys that have gone into business, guys that have become doctors, guys that have done stuff in politics, all those things. You can do everything that you want to do here, off the field and on the field.”
Under recruiting coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel, the next crop of Carroll football players is taking shape and already that Idaho flavor is showing through once again. While the class is not officially finalized (the NAIA does not follow a set recruiting calendar), at least six of the Saints’ current commitments have come from Idaho products.
Four of those commits played together at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho. Jack England, Ryan Bohr, Max Lehman and Beaux Taylor will join Carroll after winning the 2020 5A State Championship, their class's second title in three years.
On Friday, the Saints picked up that fourth commitment from Rocky Mountain in Taylor, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound defensive back.
“They were in the top level of Idaho last year and went undefeated and won the state title,” Nurse said. “Right then and there, you’re bringing in kids that know what it takes to win on the field and off the field. What’s awesome about all those kids is the lowest GPA among those kids in 3.5, the highest one is 4.1. Those guys do have intent to be great, not only on the field, but off the field.”
Lehman, a running back, will once again get to run behind his right tackle in Bohr, while England played a lot of tight end and fullback at the prep level. According to Rocky Mountain head coach Chris Culig, England helped convince Bohr to play for Carroll as both had a handful of offers from other NAIA programs.
While their relationship may have helped Carroll snag two really good players, Culig said his entire team gets along really well. No drama and the selflessness of players is what he said played one of the biggest roles in Rocky Mountain’s three state titles in the last six years. For Lehman, Bohr, England and Taylor, their class will be graduating as part of two of those title runs.
“They’re unbelievable people. They’re great individuals,” Culig said on Friday. “All of them really enjoy hard work. They’ve had to fight and work hard to overcome injuries and different things for their whole careers. I think they’re pretty mentally tough and they’re good football players and good athletes. They’re all great students and top-notch individuals.”
Nurse credited his recruiting connections to Rocky Mountain to Scott Criner, Culig’s offensive coordinator who also helps direct the high school’s recruiting outreach. Criner, according to Nurse, has ties to Boise State and helped him identify players in the area.
With Carroll’s recruiting presence in Idaho seemingly stronger than ever and commitments rolling in nearly every day, it is possible the Saints could continue adding talent from Rocky Mountain High School and the surrounding areas.
If all goes according to plan, an Idaho product will be leading the Saints’ offense on Feb. 27 when the season gets underway.
If things pan out the way Carroll’s coaching staff wants them to for the future, Idaho products will continue to be a huge part of what the purple and gold does on the football field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.