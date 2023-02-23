Carroll football championship rings

Carroll's football team received its 2022 Frontier Conference Championship rings on Thursday. The 2022 ring (left) is pictured here next to the one from the 2021 spring season (right).

HELENA — Carroll football players lined up Thursday afternoon to receive the fruits of their labor and their reward for winning the Frontier Conference Championship last fall.

Rings. Championship rings, to be exact, were delivered to the Saints by Jostens roughly three months after Carroll knocked off College of Idaho in Caldwell to earn a share of the league title and a berth in the NAIA Playoffs.

Carroll running back Matthew Burgess shows off his two Frontier Conference Championship rings. Carroll's football team received its 2022 Frontier Conference Championship rings on Thursday.
