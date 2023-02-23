HELENA — Carroll football players lined up Thursday afternoon to receive the fruits of their labor and their reward for winning the Frontier Conference Championship last fall.
Rings. Championship rings, to be exact, were delivered to the Saints by Jostens roughly three months after Carroll knocked off College of Idaho in Caldwell to earn a share of the league title and a berth in the NAIA Playoffs.
The rings feature the Carroll “C” in purple in the center flanked by “Frontier” and “Champions” in silver against a purple background.
The words “Make It Happen” and “Made It Happen” are engraved on the rim underneath the top of the ring, while each player’s last name, jersey number and position are featured on one of the side panels in front of a purple background.
A scene of the team running onto the field with the Carroll flag makes up the other side panel, along with the year, “2022”.
“It just shows, if you work hard, good things will happen,” Carroll senior defensive back Nainoa Soto said. “This was a dream for us and now it’s reality. It’s pretty cool.”
“[I’m gonna wear it] all day today, for sure, and maybe when I go out the next couple times I’ll have it on.”
If desired, the rings came with a light-up wooden display box. The Carroll “C” along with “Carroll College Saints Football” and “2022 Frontier Conference Champions” as well as the player’s name and jersey number are printed on the see-through top.
For players who were members of the conference championship-winning team in the spring of 2021, there’s enough room in the box to display both rings.
Carroll finished the 2022 season with an 8-3 record and made its second appearance in the NAIA Playoffs in the last three seasons.
Last season’s conference championship was the Saints’ 45th in program history.
