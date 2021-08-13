HELENA — Two weeks before the regular-season kicks off, football is making its return to Nelson Stadium. Carroll football is holding a scrimmage on Saturday morning at 9:30, the first of two that are scheduled before the Saints travel to Dillon on Aug. 28.
Nine practices into fall camp, this scrimmage presents an opportunity for Carroll’s coaching staff to measure the team’s development.
“This will really be a true tell of where we’re at,” head coach Troy Purcell said. “What plays we really like and what plays we need to work on, places where we need more work. Then our basic fundamentals. Staying on the block until the whistle, penalties. It’s just evaluating where your depth chart is with ones and twos...[We’ve] got a chance to really deep-dive and grade this thing and see how clean it is.”
Purcell said the scrimmage will not have a predetermined length as far as amount of plays or time. He plans to run through all four offenses -- purple, gold, white and silver -- and is looking to make sure all the fundamentals have stuck and plays are run correctly.
For the players, seeing how everything fits together in live situations and making sure timing and chemistry are down are top priorities.
“I’m really excited,” quarterback Devan Bridgewater said of the scrimmage. “Going against a great defense everyday is awesome, but now we actually get to see live passes as [defenders] are hitting [receivers], run-blocking, we get to see the whole thing. It’s going to be fun.”
Improving the timing between quarterback and receiver has been a big thing on Bridgewater’s to-do list this off-season and being specific about how the offense wants to get better on a daily basis continues to be important for Carroll.
“I think for the offensive guys, it’s mainly taking it day-by-day, getting better day-by-day,” Bridgewater said. “Coach Purcell has us write down a goal for every day and we’re trying to accomplish that. We’re being very specific. For me it’s like [having] 75 percent completion and then keeping track after practice.”
On the defensive side of the ball, coordinator Wes Nurse is entering his second season with the program. Only two contributors to last season’s defense graduated, meaning this group is deep with experienced players.
Nurse said it is for that reason that he trusts more than 11 guys to help keep offenses at bay this season and he is mainly looking for execution out of his guys on Saturday.
“From the older guys, I’m looking for high execution as far as knowing the assignment every time and being in the right spots,” Nurse said. “Making the plays that we’re supposed to make. For the young guys, they’re probably not going to be as assignment-sound as you’d like, but at least [they can be] running around, playing hard and using great communication.”
After being ineligible to play in the spring, Michael Maafu is someone Nurse expects a big season from. Linebacker Colin Sassano is back from an injury and Tug Smith, Kaden Gardner and Tyler Walden are guys who could make an impact in the defensive backfield for Carroll this year.
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fans are encouraged to come out and watch the Saints on Saturday as they continue building toward a 10-game fall schedule.
“It’s awesome...Our field manager has done a great job of getting that baby back, it looks awesome out there,” Purcell said of Nelson Stadium. “Great opportunity to get out there...We’ve gotta be comfortable on our home field.”
