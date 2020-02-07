HELENA — Carroll College football has always been known for its stout defense.
What’s the phrase? Defense wins championships?
During the Saints’ six National Championships over a span of nine years, their defense was first in the Frontier Conference and never sat lower than sixth in the country.
When Troy Purcell was hired to take over the head coaching duties before last season, Carroll prided itself on its past, finishing fourth in the Frontier in scoring and total defense.
But players come and go.
And the Saints defense graduated plenty of players this past season.
Key players like defensive back Isazah King, linebacker Dylan Kresge, defensive linemen Payton Sexe, Craig Kein and Cole Greff are no longer there.
So Purcell made it a point to go scouting to find some new faces to amp up his defense.
“We grabbed some real solid players to address our depth, especially in the defensive backfield,” Purcell said.
While 61 percent of the Saints’ 2020 recruiting class was made up of defense, there was some mix of true freshmen and transfers.
Recruit Nainoa Soto is a defensive back originally from Kapaa, Hawaii but played last season at Feather River College, almost three hours north of Sacramento, California.
Linebacker Jake Medders also comes from California, but spent the last year studying at Montana State.
After taking a year off from football, he is definitely ready to put back on the pads.
“I hated not playing football,” Medders said. “Coach (Alex) Kastens said I could come check it out, and then I realized, this is where I want to be”.
Medders spent his senior season at Arcadia High School finishing as the CIF Division 8 Defensive Player of the Year, where he compiled 114 total tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Medders said Carroll was looking at him while he was in high school but, because he chose to leave the game for a year, he was surprised the coaches were still looking at him.
“I should have taken the offer to come here out of high school,” Medders said. “After taking that time off, I really feel that I have to make up for it.”
Other freshmen defenders signed by Purcell include four Montana kids: Billings Central linebacker Mason Yochum, Frenchtown defensive end Hank Rugg, Butte Central defensive back Thomas McGree, and Hamilton linebacker Tucker Jones. Missoula’s Basil Coutinho and Plains’ Esvin Reyes were signed as athletes.
Defensive back Johnathan HagEstad resides in Surprise, Arizona but grew up in Missoula. His family moved to Arizona because he has a brother with special needs and needs be closer to a hospital.
“This gave me the opportunity to get back to Montana,” HagEstad said. “It came down to location, because it’s home for me.”
That’s not to say he wouldn’t like some championship rings while he dons the purple and gold.
“I want to win games, and I felt this was the best place to do that,” HagEstad said.
Defensive end Jayden Jackson is another Surprise native who decided to take his talents to Carroll.
While he had offers from local schools such as Arizona Christian and Ottawa universities, he chose Carroll because it felt like a family.
“I felt like I was a part of the team already,” Jackson said.
While most defensive ends can weigh upwards of 300 pounds, Jackson is smaller. He wants to gain muscle because he is around 215 pounds, but his lighter stature makes him quick. As a junior in high school, he finished the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.08 seconds.
“We will take that 300-pound tackle, but as long as he can move. We don’t want the frumpy guy,” Purcell said. “We want to get faster as a defense. Everybody in the Frontier, maybe aside from Montana Tech, plays wide open, so we need some more athleticism on the field.”
While the Saints also return a handful of defenders such as redshirt sophomore defensive end Garrett Kocab, Purcell said now that the depth was addressed, spring and fall camp will be about building chemistry, and that friendly competition for starting jobs on the field
