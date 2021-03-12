HELENA — A new season of Frontier Conference football is upon us, and for Carroll, that means a matchup with Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Billings. Three teams opted not to play football this spring, leaving five teams to play a four-game schedule that ranges from March 13 to April 10.
With a season that figures to be unlike any other in the history of the Frontier getting ready to kick off, the first couple of games will be interesting barometers for teams playing conference contests with spring roster numbers. Carroll, like most other programs in this position, are lacking roster depth at key positions and figure to give many underclassmen significant reps this season.
Nevertheless, it is a Rocky Mountain team the Saints beat twice in 2019 that greets Carroll in the new-look season.
“You gotta feeling their offense and defense is going to be very similar [to last year], but there are going to be a few wrinkles here and there,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Anytime you get time in the off-season, they can do a little trick here or there or try a new scheme or a new way to do something that you like...The quarterback position there is real strong with [Drew] Korf and Nate Dick. Those guys are gonna run it, they’re going to run that offense. It’s a lot of 10 personnel, a little bit of 11 personnel and they like to throw the ball.”
Korf was picked off three times last September when these two programs met, but passed for over 200 yards and a score. Six weeks later, the Saints hung 51 points on the Battlin’ Bears and it was Kamden Brown that Carroll picked off three times on its way to a victory.
Brown is no longer with the program, but Rocky Mountain does have the ability to bring Dick in the game and throw some designed runs his way, according to Purcell, giving Carroll a good challenge in its first game with Wes Nurse calling the defensive plays.
“It’ll be a good test for our defense and it’ll be an opportunity to put our package together that we planned for them,” Purcell said. “One thing about the first game is this is coach Nurse’s first time being a defensive coordinator, so we got a little bit of an advantage there of them not knowing what to expect from our defense….They seem a little young right now, too, just like we are.”
The Saints lost a good chunk of their top defensive production during the off-season and saw their top two receivers from a season ago in Shane Sipes and Joe Farris graduate. That leaves a young roster, but one that still has experience sprinkled throughout in guys like Garrett Kocab on the defensive line and Tanner Steele and Alex Hoffman on the offensive line.
Redshirt sophomore Devan Bridgewater is also back for his second season with the program as Carroll returns junior Tony Collins as its top pass-catcher from last season. In two games against Rocky Mountain in 2019, Bridgewater passed for at least 230 yards in both while throwing a combined three touchdowns. He also added north of 75 rushing yards in each of the two contests, racking up two scores with his legs.
“Last year they were a different team, we were a different team,” Bridgewater said about Rocky Mountain. “I think this year it’s just us going into the game trusting what the coaches are putting in front of us, what the game plan is. Ultimately just going out there and playing our type of game and not letting ourselves beat ourselves.”
In their first conference game in nearly 16 months, there will likely be some rust for the Saints to knock off. That could very well show up in a variety of ways, but it will be important to Carroll’s success, according to Purcell, to limit those mistakes and stay out of tough situations as much as possible.
“These early games you really gotta take care of yourself and don’t put yourself in [bad] situations with mistakes, turnovers, penalties, things like that...This is the first game, so you don’t have any film of anything new that they’re doing, so you gotta take care of yourself and make sure we get all of our guys to Saturday,” Purcell said.
The Battlin’ Bears will enter Saturday having lost three of their top-seven all-purpose yards leaders from 2019 and five of their top-10 tacklers from a season ago. Still, Korf is entering his senior season and he gets his top wide receiver back in senior Lucas Overton and also his second-leading rusher in redshirt sophomore Victor Ngalamulume.
With a pandemic that will keep fans out of the stands this football season still making the rounds, personnel changes could happen at a moment’s notice, making this campaign a truly unique one in every sense of the word.
One thing seems to be certain at this point, though. NAIA football is returning to the state of Montana, and despite the reduced number of games, there is still a bid to the NAIA Football Championship Series on the line for teams in the Frontier.
“I think they’re going to perform well, they’re going to play well, they’ll play hard,” Purcell said of his players. “They’re going to make mistakes just like you would in any game. It’s going to be a lot of first-time experience in a college game. I expect them to respond well. Be at your best when your best is needed. We need guys to step up, our captains need to step up. This is a good test to see what kind of leadership we have with the group.”
Kick off between the Saints and Battlin’ Bears is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday in Billings.
