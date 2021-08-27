HELENA — Frontier Conference football is back in its rightful place in the fall, and after an abbreviated spring campaign, is back for a full 10-game conference slate for the first time since 2019.
Carroll, a team that played in the spring, kicks off its season this weekend against a Montana Western squad that has not played a competitive football game in over 650 days. That makes things difficult for the Saints who have relied on two-year old film to prepare for a Bulldogs team that paced the Frontier in scoring offense (39.2 points per game) and pass offense (288.3 yards per game) in 2019 and returns a combined 16 starters.
“Their offensive and defensive coordinators are the same. It’s a good ball club,” Carroll head coach Troy Purcell said. “They’re very explosive on offense, very sound and hard-hitting. They play hard, they give great effort. Special teams, they have a new coordinator there so you have to coach on the run there a little bit. They believe in their program, they believe in their schemes and I don’t believe they’re gonna change that much.”
Redshirt junior quarterback Jon Jund is the engine that propelled Western to a 7-3 record in 2019. He completed 56 percent of his passes for over 2,700 yards and 31 touchdowns, adding another eight scores with his legs. Wide receiver Nate Simkins hauled in 55 catches for north of 800 yards and set a school-record with 13 touchdown receptions in 2019.
“We just gotta make sure he doesn’t have the opportunity to be a play-maker at all times,” Carroll defensive coordinator Wes Nurse said of Jund. “Keep him in the pocket as a quarterback and make sure we know where he’s at, at all times.”
Both players are back for Western, as is wide receiver Trey Mounts, who was the Bulldogs’ third-leading pass-catcher and First Team All-Conference weapon as both a kick and punt returner.
“They do a good job of spreading the ball around,” Nurse said. “Over the last couple years I’m sure they’ve found a couple other guys that have stepped up. When we have the opportunity to play man-to-man we gotta latch down and make sure we locate those guys on critical down and distance.”
Western did lose its top running back from two years ago in Kylar Prante, but picked up University of Nevada transfer Reese Neville to be the go-to guy this fall.
Defensively, Western is very similar to its 2019 self. The Bulldogs return nine starters on that side of the ball, including junior linebacker Joe Caicedo and five other of their top-10 tacklers. Two-time All-American linebacker Jason Ferris graduated, however, and signed with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Still, many of the same players that forced 27 turnovers and returned six for touchdowns in 2019 remain on the roster. Of those turnovers, 19 were interceptions, including three by linebacker Carson Hritsco who returned a pair of them for scores.
Defensive backs Dylan Pope (55 tackles) and Kameron Rauser (50 tackles) combined for five interceptions in 2019. Minot State transfer Latrell McCutcheon was added in the off-season and is listed as a starter at cornerback on Western’s two-deep.
“They haven’t played in two years, so they could come out in anything,” Carroll quarterback Devan Bridgewater said of Western. “From watching film, what they run they stick to it and they run it well. They’re going to stay in that stuff until you can show that you can beat them in it. If not, they’re just gonna stay in it and keep beating up the offense.”
To that end, Western allowed just 21.5 points per game to opposing offenses in 2019, good enough for third-best in the Frontier. The Bulldogs also owned the league’s second-best pass defense (208.7 yards per game) and were middle of the pack in rush defense two years ago.
“Western has always been very scheme-sound defensively,” Carroll offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “Coach [Rob] Goode does a great job down there. They play hard and they play fast. Looking at their two-deep but they have a lot of experience at linebacker in Joe Caicedo and Kyle Schulte. They’re going to be hungry, they’re going to play fast and they do a great job of attacking the football...They’ve always made their money off great hustle and finding a way to create turnovers.”
For Carroll, this will be the fifth-straight season it has opened the season on the road. After splitting games with Western two falls ago, the Saints are 1-3 in their last four contests against the team from Dillon.
It has been nearly six years since Carroll bested Western on the road and is 0-3 away from home against the Bulldogs since a September 2015 win. The Saints are, however, 3-1 in road games within the state of Montana in two seasons under Purcell.
Carroll is also coming off back-to-back winning seasons after posting a 3-2 mark and making the NAIA Football Championship Series for the first time since 2014 last spring. The Saints return 19 of the 22 starters from their spring squad, including running back Matthew Burgess who was an Honorable Mention All-American last season.
The game, which will help kick off the 2021 Frontier slate, is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Vigilante Field in Dillon. Rewind 94.9 FM will carry the game on the radio and SWX will broadcast the contest.
