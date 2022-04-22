HELENA — For one last time before fall camp, Carroll’s football players will have the opportunity to showcase their ability. The Saints will host a spring football game inside Nelson Stadium on Saturday morning at 9, giving players a stage to stand out on in front of the coaching staff and fans in attendance.
“It’ll be a simulated game,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “For probably the first time in my [career] we’re going to have some live special teams work – kickoff and kickoff return. That part will be pretty fun and exciting. It’ll give a chance, again, for those younger guys to showcase their talent and showcase their effort, attitude and toughness. It’ll help solidify the depth chart.”
No officials will be present in the Carroll-on-Carroll scrimmage. The offense will work a handful of different situations that coaches want players to have experience with before it crops up in a game.
Each grouping (purple, gold, white), which represent levels on the depth chart with purple made up of the would-be fall starters, will have opportunities to drive from their own 35-yard line and score.
If, for example, the gold group stalls on offense, the gold punt team would simulate a punt. Punts will not be live and will be stopped once the returner catches the kick.
Point-after attempts and field goals will also not be live.
Purcell said Saturday will serve as an opportunity to test the mechanics of a game day. For the coaching staff, that means they will be wearing headsets and treating the operation like they would a game in the fall.
It will be the first time since Van Cooper Jr. was hired to coach the defensive backs and Randy Bandelow was promoted to defensive coordinator that Carroll will either be simulating or playing a live contest.
Purcell said he does not have a set number of plays that will be run, and that toward the end of the spring game, the Saints will simulate two-minute offense and overtime situations.
Carroll will welcome some of its 2022 signees, as well as their families, to campus for the spring game. Some potential 2023 recruits will also be in attendance.
Purcell said he anticipates about 250 people to be present for a BBQ and get-together after the spring game.
“Anytime you get that interaction with the boosters and supporters and the new signees that are coming in, it’s fun, it’s a good family atmosphere,” Purcell said. “It’s a good way to end a spring session.”
Saturday is the culmination of a month’s worth of practices that began on March 24. The spring game will serve as practice No. 15 for the Saints this spring.
Carroll is roughly five months removed from a 6-4 2021 fall season. It was the Saints’ third-straight winning campaign under Purcell. The program is scheduled to kickoff its 2022 slate on Aug. 27, at home, against Montana Western.
“Just really happy with our coaches and the grind they put in [during the spring] and the passion they have for Carroll football and for helping to improve these guys with their techniques and life…Hats off to the coaching staff for their grind. The support from our president and our athletic director has been stellar, also,” Purcell said.
