HELENA — After four years and two coaching changes at Idaho State, Mason Harwood is seeking a fresh start and he feels like he’s found that at Carroll College.
The former Bengal defensive lineman, who entered his name in the transfer portal in November, announced his commitment to Carroll on Wednesday.
Harwood joins the Saints as, essentially, a redshirt sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
“I love Idaho State, I’ve been there for four years, I’ve made some great connections and life-long friends…It was definitely hard to leave, but it just felt – I’ve been through two coaching changes – I needed to get out of there,” Harwood said. “I needed to get back to playing football again.”
Harwood visited Carroll’s campus earlier this month and spent time with Garrett Kocab and Garrett Worden, two impact defensive linemen from the Saints’ 8-3 team this fall.
“It was just a cool atmosphere,” Harwood said of his visit. “I got to hangout with some of the coaches and players. It just seemed like a good environment and a great culture that I would love to be a part of.”
Harwood has connections to Helena.
His father, Greg, was a second-team all-state defensive tackle as a senior at Capital High School in 1986. Harwood’s late uncle, John Keith Harwood, was a member of the Bruins’ 1987 state championship team.
Greg’s time as a Bruin overlapped with Carroll head coach Troy Purcell’s playing days at Capital and Mason also attended some football camps at the University of Idaho when Purcell was an assistant there.
Carroll entered the off-season needing an experienced defensive lineman to replace Kocab, who was the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American at nose tackle, as well as redshirt junior Michael Maafu who will graduate in the spring.
“It’s a good fit for us and a good fit for him,” Purcell said. “Just really excited about this opportunity to bring an experienced defensive lineman in after losing Garrett Kocab and Michael Maafu in the middle.”
Harwood played limited reps this season against UNLV and San Diego State and brings some ready-made size to Carroll’s defensive front at 6-foot-3 and 265-270 pounds.
“He’s got a tremendous motor and a mature body,” Purcell said. “On the inside, it’s hard to find a defensive lineman [like that] unless they’ve got some experience, and he’s what we’re looking for.”
Officially a Saint! Time to go to work. @FootballCarroll @CoachTPurcell pic.twitter.com/X9ctG1t3oS— Mason Harwood (@masonvictory93) December 28, 2022
“He uses his hands really well and he’s got an unbelievable motor, so he’s always playing hard.”
Harwood, who said he’s already signed his National Letter of Intent and plans to enroll at Carroll for the spring semester, said he’s comfortable with the Saints’ three-man defensive front and can play either inside or outside.
He said he’s eager to contribute in any way at Carroll.
“I was at the DI level, and I loved it,” Harwood said. “I know I’m capable of staying and playing at the DI level, but it really came down to me wanting to play football…There’s dudes at every level who can play football. Like look at Kocab, I believe he can play at the DI level, but it’s just [about] opportunity.”
“The mindset I have is I’m gonna go play at Carroll, I’m gonna give everything that I have, I’m going to perform at my highest ability, and, hopefully, contribute the best way I can for the team.”
Harwood plans to continue pursuing a Business degree already in progress.
“I’m just really excited to get [to Helena],” Harwood said. “It’s a strong program and I’m really hoping I can help get that seventh [national championship]…I’m really excited to work with the coaches and the team and be a part of the community.”
