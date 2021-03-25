HELENA — The regular season has already reached its half-way point for Carroll’s football team, and while the program has its two road games in the rear view mirror, it has largely been a mixed bag of results for the Saints.
A 14-12 win over Rocky Mountain College to open the season gave way to a 28-0 thrashing at the hands of Eastern Oregon on Saturday. After allowing a safety on a botched snap to the Battlin’ Bears in their first game, the Saints yielded two special teams scores to Eastern Oregon while amassing just 168 yards of offense in the loss.
“They were better than us on that day and congratulations to them and their coaching staff and the kids,” Purcell said of Eastern Oregon. “We just gotta get better. We gotta continue to improve. Some bright spots in the first week ended up being where we had some of the mistakes in the second week. We just gotta keep cleaning it up and keep getting better. It’s just one rep at a time, lotta young guys getting a lot of reps, making first-time mistakes.”
Teams playing this spring are void of much of their depth since this year’s freshman signing class has yet to take the field. Carroll also lost both of its top pass-catchers from a season ago in Shane Sipes and Joe Farris, leading to a young receiving corps that is still looking to hit its stride.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devan Bridgewater passed for just 54 yards and threw two interceptions against Eastern Oregon while completing just six of his 19 passes. He was sacked another three times in the defeat, running the total to 10 sacks in just two games.
“This is the first week we’ve had five consistent linemen for two days,” Purcell said. “It’s either ankles or whatever reason why, so I think consistency on the offensive line. Extending plays at the quarterback position. Just continue to work on the basics at the receiver position with all the young guys we have. It’s a team game, offense, defense, special teams, it’s everybody working together to make a positive outcome.”
While that lack of continuity in practice has not done the Saints any favors so far this season, the talent level this team possesses, particularly offensively, suggests Saturday’s game could be an outlier. Bridgewater did rack up 247 yards through the air and two touchdowns against Rocky Mountain two weeks ago and sophomore running back Matthew Burgess has rushed for at least 134 yards in each of the season’s first two games.
Still, it will take getting everyone on the same page and meshing together from an offensive standpoint to truly unlock this unit’s full potential.
“We have a lot of talent and we have a lot of great players, but it’s getting everybody on the same with new wide receivers, with the quarterback and some new pieces on the offensive line and young running backs,” Saints offensive coordinator Alex Pfannenstiel said. “I think it’s just getting those guys to gel together and get 11 guys thinking as one, acting as one every play. When you watch some of our mistakes, you got 10 guys on one page and one guy on another. We have to get to a point where we have all 11 guys thinking with the same brain every play, and that takes time and that takes dedication and that’s really what we’re working towards this week.”
Pfannenstiel said that after being shut out against Eastern Oregon, the offense just went back to focusing on fundamentals. That included simplifying some things from an assignment standpoint and continuing to work on communication between all the different aspects of an offense that needs to work together.
As coaches, Pfannenstiel said it is all about continuing to showcase what the Saints’ skill players can do well and putting them in situations to execute in those spots on the football field.
“We’re not satisfied with how we played our first two games and there’s areas in which we can improve as coaches putting our guys in the best positions to succeed,” Pfannenstiel said. “That was a big part of our staff meetings on Sunday and Monday is, ‘alright, how do we do that?’ ‘What better positions could we put our players in because we have talent and we’ve gotta put them in positions to execute to the best of their abilities.’”
It is tough to win football games averaging a touchdown per game like the Saints are through their first two, and even tougher to win without scoring at all. Up until this point, Carroll’s defense has played well under first-year defensive coordinator Wes Nurse as it yielded just two scoring drives of 88 and 35 yards against Eastern Oregon last Saturday.
Rocky Mountain racked up 423 yards against Carroll in the season’s first contest, but converted that into just 12 points after being held to 5-for-18 on third downs and being forced into seven punts.
“It’s still new, but it’s a good experience, it’s awesome,” Nurse said of calling plays for the first time. “The kids are real responsive to the calls and they’re executing at a high level, which is great to see. The biggest thing for us is we just gotta keep playing hard and doing a great job trying to get off the field on third down.”
Carroll’s offense is converting third downs at a 23.3 percent clip through two games and has yet to connect on a pass longer than 23 yards. Big-play ability was an important part to the Saints’ offense last season, and outside of the run game, has yet to show up in 2021.
Purcell and Pfannenstiel are still trying to crack the code for a consistent offensive attack to capitalize on what the defense has been able to put together this season. Some home cooking against Montana State Northern on Saturday should help in that quest as the Saints will be playing their first home game since November of 2019.
