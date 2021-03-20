It's a long drive from La Grande, Oregon all the way to Helena. But the trip is going to feel even longer for the Carroll College football team after a 28-0 defeat Saturday to Frontier Conference rival Eastern Oregon.
Following a win last weekend over Rocky Mountain College, the Saints hit the road again and after a 76-yard run in the early stages from Matthew Burgess, Carroll was off to a strong start.
Yet, after reaching the Mountaineers 11-yard line, the Saints would miss a field goal on the first of multiple special teams errors.
Kai Quinn threw for 216 yards for Eastern Oregon and connected with Cade Reed on a 16-yard score in the second quarter to give the Mountaineers a 7-0 lead.
A score on special teams helped break the game open as Eastern led 21-0 at the half. In the third quarter, the Mountaineers blocked a Carroll punt and returned it 36 yards for a score, making it 28-0.
Burgess was the lone bright spot offensively for Carroll as he rushed 21 times for 134 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. Quarterback Devan Bridgewater completed just 6 of 19 passes for 54 yards. He also threw two interceptions and was sacked three times. Tony Collins hauled in two passes for 25 yards.
Andrew James had 49 yards on the ground for Eastern, while John Lesser had 46 yards on 13 attempts and one touchdown, which came in the second quarter.
Zach Spiroff led the way on defense with six tackles and three pass breakups. Nate McGree had a team-high nine tackles overall, including 1.5 for loss and half a sack.
Carroll, which is now 1-1 on the season, will host MSU-Northern next Saturday in its first home game. Eastern Oregon (1-0) will play at Rocky Mountain College.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.