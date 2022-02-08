WHITEFISH — Jovan Sljivancanin was named the Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week.
Last week, Sljivancanin averaged 26.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game to help the No. 12 Saints secure two home conference wins over MSU-Northern and Montana Western. He was 21-for-40 from the field (52.5 percent), 5-for-12 from three, and 6-for-8 at the free throw line.
Sljivancanin scored a season-high 29 points in Saturday's win over Western. He has scored at least 24 points in back-to-back games and in four of his last six contests overall. In 12 conference games, Sljivancanin is averaging 21.3 points per game on 46 percent shooting.
Carroll will play at home against No. 20 Montana Tech on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in a Frontier Conference matchup with lots at stake in the standings.
